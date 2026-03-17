Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Goes Searching for His Uncle: S04E11 "He Lives!" Preview

Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent Season 4, S04E11: "He Lives!"

Article Summary Will Trent heads to Puerto Rico after a murder victim shares his uncle Antonio’s name.

Season 4 Episode 11, "He Lives!", teases major developments and new locations for Will.

FBI agent Elkie teams up with Will as clues lead through the rainforest on a personal mission.

Check out promo trailers, episode overviews, and sneak peeks for tonight’s Will Trent drama.

Based on the lack of preview images that were released, we have a strange feeling that some big developments are on the way by the time the final credits roll on ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent S04E11: "He Lives!" After learning that a man who was murdered shared the same name as his uncle, Antonio, Will heads off to Puerto Rico on a journey to search for his uncle – and, based on the promo trailer that was released, we're going to be seeing Will in some very different stomping grounds. Here's a look at the official overview, promo trailer, image gallery, sneak peek, and more for tonight's episode.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E11 "He Lives!" Preview

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 11: "He Lives!" – When a murdered man shares his uncle Antonio's name, Will races to Puerto Rico. Joined by FBI agent Elkie, he treks across the island and through the dense rainforest, chasing clues that make the search for his uncle increasingly personal.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

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