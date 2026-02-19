Will Trent Going Buffy? S04E08: "We're Looking for a Vampire" Preview

Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

It's never too early for a look at what's ahead with ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, right? We're glad you agree, because we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for S04E08: "We're Looking for a Vampire." The reason for the episode's title has a lot to do with a victim found drained of their blood – and a suspect with a unique emotional connection to Will (Rodríguez). While we have a feeling that's not what's going to happen, we wouldn't mind seeing the show take on a supernatural case or two… "Will Trent, the Vampire Slayer?" Following that, we have a look at the official overview for March 3rd's S04E09: "It Was a Meat Cute."

Will Trent Season 4: S04E08 & S05E09 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 8: "We're Looking for a Vampire" – A woman found drained of her blood pulls Will and Caleb into a chilling case, leading to a suspect who mirrors Will's pain. Meanwhile, Amanda is forced to confront her lingering trauma.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 9: "It Was a Meat Cute" – A witness's shocking confession forces Ormewood, Angie and Faith to race against the clock and reinvestigate a death-row case. Meanwhile, Will and Ava's dinner date erupts into chaos when she's followed and accused of theft.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

