Will Trent: Our S04E04 "The Man From Nowhere" Preview: Deadly Dance

With ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent returning tonight, here's our preview for S04E04: "The Man From Nowhere" and what's to come.

Article Summary Will Trent Season 4 Episode 4 sends Will and Faith undercover at the Atlanta World Salsa Championships.

The murder of a dancer on the competition floor sets the stage for a high-stakes, deadly investigation.

Meanwhile, Angie, Ormewood, and Franklin handle college interns revisiting a 15-year-old cold case.

Preview and promo for Episode 5 tease animal-masked thieves and a new twist for Faith’s personal life.

You want a change of pace with tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring hit series Will Trent? That's exactly what you're getting tonight with S04E04: "The Man From Nowhere," as Will (Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) enter the world of competitive dancing to solve a murder. Clearly, someone is a very sore loser. Meanwhile, a group of college interns investigating a cold case keeps the rest of the team on its toes. Along with an official overview, an image gallery, a promo trailer, and a sneak peek for tonight's chapter, we have a look ahead to the February 3rd episode, S04E05: "Nice to Meet You, Malcolm."

Will Trent Season 4: S04E04 & S04E05 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 4: "The Man From Nowhere" – When a dancer is murdered at the Atlanta World Salsa Championships, Will and Faith navigate the competition to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Angie, Ormewood, and Franklin scramble to manage college interns digging into a 15-year-old cold case.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 5: "Nice to Meet You, Malcolm" – As Angie and Ormewood track animal-masked thieves across a string of multimillion-dollar heists, Will and Faith investigate the murder of a high-end matchmaking mogul. Meanwhile, Faith meets a mysterious man who is more than he seems.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

