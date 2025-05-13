Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Season 3 Finale: S03E18 "Listening to a Heartbeat" Preview

With the Season 3 finale hitting tonight, here's our preview for ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent S03E18: "Listening to a Heartbeat."

This is it, folks. The third season finale of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent. If you think the hit series is going to be letting up on the gas for the season-ender, look no further than the official overview for S03E18: "Listening to a Heartbeat." We've got a domestic terrorist group, a biological attack, hostages taken, some familiar folks endangered, and Will (Rodríguez) needing to step up to save the day – and thousands of lives. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and video of the cast teasing some of the hard-hitting emotional moments from tonight's Season 3 wrap-up:

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 18: "Listening to a Heartbeat" – Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he's forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

