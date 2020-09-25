Will WWE Hall-of-Famer X-Pac Join T-Bar in Retribution?

It's been less than a week since we first learned the names of three of WWE's Antifa-inspired anarchist stable, Retribution, and the group has already dominated the realm of clickbait wrestling articles based on social media posts. Retribution's mission is to destroy WWE and all of its sheeple wrestlers for getting paid and getting opportunities, and even CM Punk has come under fire from the group. However, Retribution leader T-Bar has extended an olive branch to one WWE Hall-of-Famer for whom he and the group will make an exception.

"Our mission is to destroy the @WWE, and we will do so by laying waste to every single Superstar, past and present," T-Bar tweeted. "The only exception to this is @TheRealXPac because X-PAC is an outstanding name. #RETRIBUTION"

Of course, you're probably thinking that a Hall-of-Famer like X-Pac would never betray the WWE, especially with his friends Triple H and Shawn Michaels working in management positions in the company. However, it seems X-Pac is more than willing to aid in the destruction of WWE and the laying waste to superstar's past and present. He tweeted in response to T-Bar, "Shoot me a DM if there is anything I can do to help.✊"

But just because T-Bar has shown an affinity for similar-sounding names doesn't mean that gets everyone off the hook. T-Bar lashed out at WWE Superstars Sheamus and Cesaro, posting a photo of the two as members of tag team The Bar and tweeting, "The @WWE is disgusting cesspool of greed and corruption, and its Superstars will all be obliterated by #RETRIBUTION. Especially these two. There's a new T-BAR in town and no room for confusion."