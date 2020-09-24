Retribution's T-Bar Fires Back at CM Punk for Making Fun of Slapjack

Proving that he may be even worse at handling criticism than his stablemate Slapjack, Retribution's T-Bar took to Twitter to lash out at former WWE star CM Punk or making fun of Slapjack. T-Bar finds himself in a defensive position after the men of Retribution made their in-ring debut on WWE Monday Night Raw, which was also the first time WWE revealed their hilarious names.

The former WWE Champion had mocked Slapjack's mask on social media, posting a photo of Slapjack from his match on Monday Night Raw with the caption, "When you're bored in catering, and there's an abundance of paper plates." The joke from a former WWE Superstar is not the kind of attention WWE is likely to want for its brand new badass stable, but considering basically the entire world has been mocking Retribution mercilessly this week, it's probably best to just not respond at all. Unfortunately, T-Bar, who appears to be the group's leader, and Slapjack himself, seem to react to social media criticism in the same way Jay and Silent Bob reacted to internet comments in the movie Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

"To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar," T-Bar tweeted along with a phone screenshot of Punk's original tweet. "You tease leading RETRIBUTION, but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you, if you ever show up." Making matters even more embarrassing, T-Bar set the tweet to only allow replies from people he follows.

That does include Mace, indisputably Retribution's coolest member. Mace responded to T-Bar's tweet, "b̗̖͔͝ͅR̸̩̱U̷̍̈ͭ̄̐̅̚H͏ (๑꒦ິȏ꒦ິ๑)." Unlike T-Bar, Mace doesn't need to restrict the replies to his tweets, and people seem to be interacting with him in good faith mostly. Instead, he simply lets his feeling out, posting special messages in his emo font, such as "Y̞͍͖̯͌̑̄̚O̻̝̜͎̠̰͗ͦͨ̓̐͂͋ͅU̻̣̙̖̟ͮͩ͋̿ͭ ̊C͉̗̮̙̗̟̮ͯ̎̈̽̄ͨ̿AN̖͖̮̰̰̻NȌ̪̟̙̫̻ͣ̆̽̽T͉̫͍̝͉̣ͅ ͮ͌̈́͆ͨK͖̰̭̪͐ͯͣ̇Ì̝̣̞̺ͮͭͩL̠̝͔͈̙̭̣L͂́̉ͭͬ͆ ME ̼̗͕̖̦̟̦̓̓ͧͬ̉̌̓I̲̓N̪̱͗̑ ̏A ̰̲ͬ̇W͔̪̟̞AY̼͙ͦ̍ ̟̗̞̫T͍̬͇HȂ̗͉̥̊̀T̩̫͆͑ ̇̆ͣͨ̇M̯͕̱A̾̄T̼̪̰̭̣̠̬̀̈́̃͋͋̈́̾T͉E̩ͣ͗ͅR̒S͔͕̪̜," and letting the replies fall where they may.