William Shatner Gets Kirk Death Scene Do-Over Courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel gave William Shatner a chance for a do-over of his Kirk death scene from Star Trek: Generations.

During an interview earlier this month, William Shatner shared a regret he had regarding his "Star Trek" run – how he played Kirk's death scene on Star Trek Generations. "I never quite got that nuance that I was looking for. I had another couple of takes, but they didn't understand what I was doing," the pop culture icon shared. Well, there's no better time than his birthday for Shatner to get a chance at a do-over of that moment – and it came courtesy of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Checking in with Kimmel during Thursday night's edition of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Shatner further elaborated on his issue with his performance – noting that his "Oh my" came across as Kirk being afraid of dying instead of welcoming the prospect of a new adventure.

"I think you die the way you live. So, Captain Kirk always had these grotesque things happening, 'Oh, look at that! It's an animal! I think it's going to eat me,' you know? But without fear… with joy and love and opportunity to see what's better," Shatner explained. "I thought I had lived the 'Oh my,'" he continued. "I thought that he would see death – old man with a scythe on his shoulder – and look at it and wonder." But for Shatner, what made it to the screen "sounded fearful," and that was never his intent.

That's where Kimmel came to the rescue with a redemption plan. Setting up as much of a backdrop as he possibly could, considering it was the main stage of a major late-night talk show, Kimmel was even kind enough to offer Shater a dollop of Ketchup for some blood effect (but Shatner passed). And then, Shatner got his moment in the sun to deliver the "Oh my" in the manner that he originally intended for Kirk – dropping the mic with a well-timed "…And he dies." As you'll see from the interview above (beginning at around the 7:30 mark), both Kimmel and the audience were more than impressed.

