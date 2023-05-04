William Shatner to Star Trek Fans: Let Star Wars Fans Have Their Day In a fun tweet, William Shatner wants folks to let Star Wars fans have their day - since the rest of the year celebrates Star Trek anyway.

When it comes to "feuds" (in the pop culture sense), we've had Pepsi/Coke, McDonald's/Burger King, Dominos/Pizza Hut, and the list could go on and on. Near the top of that list should also be Star Wars/Star Trek, two long-running & beloved franchises with massive global fanbases that like to debate which franchise is more deserving of the title of "Top Sci-Fi Series." Of course, there's no such title and absolutely no way of declaring a winner – but it's the debate that's the fun part, right? So we weren't surprised to see William Shatner wish everyone a happy "May the 4th" ("Star Wars Day"), but we did love his follow-up: "Star Trek is celebrated 364 days of the year. Give them their day." Seriously? A great way to make Star Trek fans feel better & to help get them through the day. Because what's a little passive-aggressiveness between professional friends, right?

Here's a look at Shatner tipping his hat respectfully to the opposing franchise on its special day – and then offering a reassuring reminder to Star Trek fans that they have the rest of the year to themselves:

Star Trek is celebrated 364 days of the year. Give them their day. https://t.co/z4MOvYQqK5 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to launch its second season on June 15th, here's a look at the official teaser that was released last month:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.