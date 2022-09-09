Willow: D23 Expo Previews Costumes, Weapons & Designs From Series

The last time we checked in with Lucasfilm & Disney+'s upcoming Willow, it was at "Star Wars Celebration," and that's when we got our hands on a teaser trailer for the live-action fantasy adventure series based on the classic 1988 feature film. With Warwick Davis returning to the role of Willow Ufgood and the series set to premiere on November 30, 2022, we've been told to expect quite a bit more on the series during Saturday's big live-action presentation during D23 Expo. But who says you have to wait that long for some previews of what's to come? Bleeding Cool EiC Kaitlyn Booth is reporting from the weekend-long Disney celebration, and because of that, we have some very cool preview images to pass along of costumes and weapons, as well as design art showing off more of the show's epic scale. Enjoy!

Set to focus on the group's mission to save a prince, the series also features Ellie Bamber's (Nocturnal Animals) Dove, an unassuming kitchen maid who proves that she is the "chosen one" as she embarks on the journey. Ruby Cruz's (Castle Rock) Kit is the princess whose twin brother was abducted, destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen. Erin Kellyman's (Solo) Jade is a servant who is also Kit's best friend and moral compass- and on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom. Amer Chadha-Patel (Doom: Annihilation) plays Boorman, a thief & liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison. Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man" films), Dempsey Bryk (The Birch, Heartland), Talisa Garcia (Baptiste), and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones) also star.

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, "Willow" features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

So with the series set to hit the streamer sometime this year, here's a look at the video featuring the cast of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Willow that was released last year (though it seems like David might have to remind his castmates that there was actually a movie that it's based on- one released before they were born, apparently):

Original film writer Bob Dolman serves as a consulting producer, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Howard's Imagine Television will produce, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman serving as co-executive producers on behalf of the company; Julia Cooperman will produce. While far from a box office failure, the Davis-Val Kilmer (Heat) starrer would earn only $110M on a $35M budget. At a time when budgets for films were nowhere close to where they are today, a $35M investment was expected to yield deeper profits than Willow earned. There's still no word on if the new series will utilize George Lucas and Uncanny X-Men writer Chris Claremont's trilogy of novels as source material for the pilot: 1995's Shadow Moon, 1996's Shadow Dawn, and 1999's Shadow Star. Series producing director Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander) directed the first two episodes.