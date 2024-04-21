Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, Julia Hart, mercedes mone, recaps, Willow Nightingale, wrestling

Willow Nightingale Wins TBS Championship at AEW Dynasty

😡 Auughh man! Willow Nightingale wins the TBS title at AEW Dynasty, setting up a feud with Mercedes Moné! It's just so disrespectful to WWE! 😤

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster has been hate-watching AEW Dynasty, and The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now. 🤬 In a hotshot title change designed to try to make this PPV seem more important than it really is, Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart to win the AEW TBS Championship. 🤼‍♀️🏆 While The Chadster has to admit that the match was hard-hitting and exciting, with Nightingale ultimately winning with her Doctor Bomb finisher, that's not the point! 😤 The real issue is what happened after the match. 😱

As Nightingale celebrated her win with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, who does Tony Khan send out to confront the new champion? None other than Mercedes Moné, who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by leaving WWE and joining AEW! 😠 Moné, who owes her entire career to WWE, is now using her star power to promote a feud with Nightingale for the TBS Championship? 🤬 The Chadster just can't even! 😩

Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄 He's just booking things that he thinks will pop the crowd, without any regard for the rich history and traditions of WWE. 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

And that's not all, folks! 🙅‍♂️ Earlier in the night, Kazuchika Okada defeated PAC in a match that was all flips and kicks, with none of the psychology or storytelling that makes WWE matches so great. 🤼‍♂️❌ And in a six-man tag match, Malakai Black of the House of Black spewed black mist in Adam Copeland's face to win the six-man tag match, but he might as well have spit all over WWE's glorious legacy in sports entertainment! 😠

The Chadster was so disgusted by all of this that he literally vomited his White Claw seltzer all over his favorite chair. 🤮 Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 😡 Now The Chadster has to buy a new chair, and more importantly, a new White Claw. 🥂💸 Tony Khan owes The Chadster big time for this one! 😤

But don't worry, dear readers. 🙏 The Chadster will continue to bring you the most unbiased and objective wrestling journalism in the business, no matter how much Tony Khan tries to silence The Chadster with his AEW propaganda. 🗞✊ So keep checking back here at Bleeding Cool for all the latest wrestling news and analysis from the one and only Chadster, and further updates on AEW Dynasty! 😎👍

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster just can't stand how Tony Khan keeps ruining The Chadster's life with his obsession over The Chadster and his love for WWE. 😠 But The Chadster will never back down, because The Chadster is a true unbiased journalist, unlike all those AEW shills out there. 🙅‍♂️ The Chadster will keep fighting the good fight, no matter what! 💪😤

