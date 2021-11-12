Willow: Warwick Davis Introduces Viewers to Disney+ Series Cast

On the same day that viewers learned Dempsey Bryk (The Birch, Heartland) had joined the cast of Disney+ and Lucasfilm's fantasy sequel series adaptation of the 1988 film Willow, Warwick Davis aka Willow Ufgood is offering them a look behind the scenes for an opportunity to get to know the cast. Set to focus on the group's mission to save a prince, the series features Ellie Bamber's (Nocturnal Animals) Dove, an unassuming kitchen maid who proves that she is the "chosen one" as she embarks on the journey. Ruby Cruz's (Castle Rock) Kit is the princess whose twin brother was abducted, destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen. Erin Kellyman's (Solo) Jade is a servant who is also Kit's best friend and moral compass- and on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom. Amer Chadha-Patel (Doom: Annihilation) plays Boorman, a thief & liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison. Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man" films) also has a lead role in the series.

So with the series set to hit the streamer in 2022, here's a look at the cast of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Willow: (though it seems like David might have to remind his castmates that there was actually a movie that it's based on- one released before they were born, apparently):

Meet the Cast | Willow | Disney+

Original film writer Bob Dolman serves as a consulting producer, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Howard's Imagine Television will produce, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman serving as co-executive producers on behalf of the company; Julia Cooperman will produce. While far from a box office failure, the Davis-Val Kilmer (Heat) starrer would earn only $110M on a $35M budget. At a time when budgets for films were nowhere close to where they are today, a $35M investment was expected to yield deeper profits than Willow earned. There's still no word on if the new series will utilize George Lucas and Uncanny X-Men writer Chris Claremont's trilogy of novels as source material for the pilot: 1995's Shadow Moon, 1996's Shadow Dawn, and 1999's Shadow Star. Series producing director Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander) directed the first two episodes.