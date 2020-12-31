Winners of the 2020 Year-End Awards Revealed on WWE NXT Last Night

On WWE NXT this week, WWE revealed the winners of the 2020 NXT Year-End Awards. WWE claims the awards were decided by industry professionals, wrestling media, and the fans, but who knows whether you can trust that. My guess is the awards are worked. In any case, here's who walked away with NXT 2020 Year-End Awards last night.

The nominees for Breakout Star of the Year were Pat McAfee, Damian Priest, Shotzi Blackheart, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, Timothy Thatcher, Raquel Gonzalez, Santos Escobar, Ilja Dragunov. Blackheart won the award. The nominees for Tag Team of the Year were Undisputed Era, Oney and Danny, Breezango, Imperium, Gallus, and Legado Del Fantasma. Undisputed Era walked away with the award.

Female Competitor of the Year and Male Competitor of the Year were handed out next. The nominees for Female Competitor of the Year were Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Kay Lee Ray, and Io Shirai. Shirai was named the winner. For the men, the nominees were Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee, WALTER, and Tommaso Ciampa, and Adam Cole was named the winner, the second win of the night for Undisputed Era.

Match of the Year was the next award. The nominees for that one were… too long to list here. But the winner was Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly from NXT Takeover 31. After that, Future Star of the Year. Nominees are Austin Theory, Jake Atlas, Leon Ruff, Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter, Indi Hartwell, Xia Li, A-Kid, Aoife Valkrie, and Pretty Deadly. Austin Theory wins the award.

NXT revealed the winners of Event of the Year and Rivalry of the Year, which went to NXT Takeover WarGames and Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee respectively. In the final award, Overall Competitor of the Year, Io Shirai wins it, and NXT has officially ripped off Impact, where Deonna Purazo won both Knockout of the Year and Wrestler of the Year.