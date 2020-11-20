Wipeout Contestant Dies Following Obstacle Course Run

TBS and Endemol Shine North America's Wipeout suffered a tragedy on Wednesday, with TMZ reporting that a contestant on the game show died after going into cardiac arrest following a running of the obstacle course. The network and production company confirmed the news, with a TBS representative telling Variety, "We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family" and a representative from Endemol Shine North America released, "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time," said a representative from Endemol Shine North America, the production company behind 'Wipeout.'"

No further details were available, and the game show requires contestants to go through a medical exam before being cleared to compete. Sources said the contestant required medical attention after completing and leaving the obstacle course and was attended to by emergency professionals on-site before being transported to a local hospital, where he passed away. John Cena (Fast & Furious 9, The Suicide Squad), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!, Girl Code), and Camille Kostek (I Feel Pretty) are part of the series revamp, which is expected to resume production after the planned Thanksgiving break.

The re-imagined series will feature new twists and elements that will push contestants' athleticism, approach, and determination to even greater extremes, all while delivering some wildly epic fails! Each game is three rounds with each round featuring a jaw-dropping, multi-stage obstacle course with numerous strategy and decision points designed to further challenge the stamina of the competitors and deliver even more hilarious and surprising wipeouts! And of course, the iconic staple of the show – the big balls! – are returning with a vengeance.

Wipeout is produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Shyam Balsé serving as executive producers. Cena will also serve as an executive producer, with original series creator Matt Kunitz serving as executive producer and showrunner. For a chance at being a contestant on Wipeout, Southern California residents can apply online here.