With Help from Paige VanZant, Scorpio Sky Wins TNT Championship

Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship in the killer main event of AEW Dynamite tonight. Sky, whose winning streak was on the line against Guevara's title belt, defeated Guevara after Paige VanZant hopped over the barricade and attacked Guevara's girlfriend, fellow AEW wrestler Tay Conti. As Sky, VanZant, Sky's partner Ethan Page, and MMA coach of American Top Team and manager of Sky, Page, and VanZant, Dan Lambert celebrated in the ring, VanZant signed her AEW contract on Tay Conti's ass.

Sky's victory makes him the first person to hold both the TNT Championship and the AEW Tag Team Championships, as Sky was one of the inaugural tag team champs with Frankie Kazarian in SCU. Sky's victory, which came with a lot of interference, leaves room for Guevara to demand a rematch, though it does feel like a change in the regime will do the title some good, and it's time for Scorpio Sky to finally get his due anyway.

Watch highlights from the match below.

