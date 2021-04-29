Wolf Like Me: Josh Gad & Isla Fisher Series Gets Peacock Order

Peacock has ordered a full series of Wolf Like Me, a six-episode half-hour genre-bending romantic comedy from Little Monsters director Abe Forsythe. Josh Gad and Isla Fisher will be the stars. The series is produced by Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content and Australia streaming service Stan. Wolf Like Me features Gad as Gary, a widower and emotional wreck trying to raise his daughter. Fisher plays Mary, his new girlfriend who has a secret that could derail her life and their relationship before it gets anywhere. Forsythe will showrun and direct all six episodes and executive produce. Gad and Fisher also will executive produce along with Made Up Stories' Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, and Steve Hutensky.

"We fell in love with Abe Forsythe's imaginative storytelling and gift for creating complex and compelling characters. With the incredibly talented Isla Fisher and Josh Gad at the center, Wolf Like Me will be engaging, quirky, and wholly original," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming. "Wolf Like Me is a very meaningful project for me. The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I'm so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters," said Forsythe. "I was never going to tell this story with anyone other than Made Up Stories, and I feel very fortunate for us all to be teaming up with Endeavor Content and to have found a home with Peacock and Stan."

The project reunites Forsythe and Gad, who worked together on the Sundance movie Little Monsters. Gad starred as Teddy McGiggle, and Forsythe was the writer-director. Gad currently plays a tech-bro manchild in HBO's Avenue 5. Fisher, known for her roles in features such as Wedding Crashers and Definitely Maybe, is an underused comic talent who really should be seen in more productions. Hopefully, Wolf Like Me will start to rectify that.