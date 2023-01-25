Wolf Pack Cast on Working with Sarah Michelle Gellar; New Preview Wolf Pack stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson & Tyler Lawrence Gray on working with Sarah Michelle Gellar; new preview.

With less than 24 hours to go until Paramount+, writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) & series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack begins getting unleashed across our screens, we have a preview and a behind-the-scenes featurette to pass along. First up, we have a look at how the streaming series starts with a horrific fire… but by the end of what you're about to see, there's something infinitely more horrific taking advantage of the mayhem. To hunt…

Here's a look at a sneak preview of Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, hitting the streamer this Thursday:

And in the following featurette, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson & Tyler Lawrence Gray share how they felt when they learned that the pop culture legend was joining the series, meeting Gellar for the first time, and what it was like working with her on and off of the set:

Wolf Pack Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Reflects on Her "Buffy" Years

In this week's profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar shared some additional thoughts on "Buffy," her experiences working on the series, and the seasons/episodes she's hesitant to show his children:

Gellar Has "Come to a Good Place" with Her "Buffy" Years- Just Don't Expect a "Tell-All" Anytime Soon: "I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about. I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses."

Gellar Hopes "Buffy" Legacy Can Outshine Whedon's Failures: "I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed. I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of 'Buffy.' I will always be proud of what my castmates did [and] what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Gellar Didn't Want Her Children Watching All Seven Seasons: "We watched seasons one through five. "We skipped around a lot on those last two. I have trouble with six. It wasn't appropriate for them at the time, and I just don't want to rewatch it." (Note: the later seasons of "Buffy" included the controversial Buffy/Spike (James Marsters) storyline that involved an attempted rape).

Gellar's Arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey is a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss who was brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire that may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. So for a chance to get to know a little more about Gellar's Ramsey, check out the teaser below (followed by a look back at what we know about the series so far), with Paramount+'s Wolf Pack premiering January 26th:

Joining Gellar are Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth). Now here's a look at that special moment from SDCC when Gellar surprised more than a few folks:

With the series set to be unleashed on January 26, 2023, here's a look at the first official teaser trailer for Wolf Pack:

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who was adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Additionally, Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor) are part of the cast in recurring roles. Additional casting includes Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President). Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce.