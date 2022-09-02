Wolf Pack Teases Sarah Michelle Gellar Filming Paramount+ Series

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Paramount+ and writer & executive producer Jeff Davis' upcoming Wolf Pack series, it was during this summer's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). That's when Buffy the Vampire Slayer star & pop culture icon Sarah Michelle Gellar made a surprise appearance to announce that she's joined the cast and is also executive producing. Gellar's arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey is a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Now, a little more than a month later, and with production underway, we've been treated to some looks at Gellar on set. Well… kinda?

In the first Instagram post, the clues take the form of images of Gellar's set chair and what appears to be a coffee-ish drink with the initials "SMG" on the cup. But it's the post that follows that begins to offer a clearer picture, as we see Gellar's Ramsey on the case. Well, kinda. Because… well… you know they're going to drag out showing Gellar in action for as long as possible to build up the buzz. And so far? It's working. Joining Gellar is Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth).

Now here's a look at that special moment from SDCC earlier today when Gellar surprised more than a few folks:

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce. With production kicking off next week in Atlanta, Georgia, the series premieres on Paramount+ later this year (U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, South Korea, Ireland, UK, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & France).