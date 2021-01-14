Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic Begins on Next Week's WWE NXT

The Chadster wants to get an early start on promoting next week's WWE NXT in hopes it will finally defeat AEW Dynamite in the ratings and The Chadster can stop living the life of a broken man. One development coming out of last night's episode of NXT is we now know some of the teams that will compete in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic. Four teams were named on the show last night:

Though all teams have not yet been revealed, there's already one match in the Women's tournament set to air on next week's episode of NXT. In addition, there's also two more matches for the men's tournament and a second try at the Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa after the first try was pushed back due to injury, giving AEW Dynamite an unfair advantage in the ratings.

