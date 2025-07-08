Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man: Disney+/Hulu 2025 Trailer Includes New Looks at MCU Series

A new Disney+/Hulu 2025 trailer includes some new looks at Marvel Television's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams in a fresh take on the classic Marvel character

Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum promises a heartfelt, filmmaker-focused story and a unique MCU flavor

Wonder Man's legacy includes a dynamic history with the Avengers and a beloved friendship with Beast

With Marvel Television's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man set to hit Disney+ screens this December, viewers are getting some new look at the upcoming series. Earlier today, "The Mouse" released a trailer spotlighting what's ahead this year for Disney+ and Hulu, with looks at Wonder Man appearing in the bookend montages and spotlighted beginning at around the 00:25 mark in the "Coming Soon in 2025" trailer waiting for you above.

"It's a very new flavor for Marvel. It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I'm very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show," Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, shared about the upcoming series during an interview with Collider from earlier this year.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), and Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake).

