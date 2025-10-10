Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man Teaser: MCU Series Tackling Reboots, Revivals & More

Set to premiere in December, Disney+ and Marvel Television dropped a new teaser for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)-starring Wonder Man.

Earlier this week, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise) dropped an interesting post on social media that left a ten-ton impression that we would be getting a chance to preview Disney+ and Marvel Television's Wonder Man sooner rather than later. With New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 officially underway, the vibes were further fueled by some series-related items on display in Marvel's floor area – including an old-school '70s/'80s lunchbox with the words "WONDER MAN" and an image of someone we assumed to be Wonder Man. Now, with the "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel set to hit the Empire Stage this Saturday, we're getting a teaser for the live-action series. In the clip, we see award-winning director Von Korak sharing how his remake of the film Wonder Man will be a smashing success and be different from other superhero films. We're also treated to quick cuts from the series, before focus shifts to Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams when Von Korak addresses casting.

"It's a very new flavor for Marvel. It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I'm very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show," Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, shared about the upcoming series during an interview with Collider from earlier this year.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

