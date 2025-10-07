Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Signaling That Something's Coming?

With Marvel Television set for a panel during NYCC 2025, did Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II signal that a preview was on the way?

With Disney+ and Marvel Television's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man set to hit screens later this year, there are a whole lot of folks (us included) who have been getting their hopes up that we get a look at what the live-action series has to offer during this week's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025. Those hopes grew after it was announced that the "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel would be hitting the Empire Stage this Saturday. Could we be looking at a teaser or trailer? Maybe a behind-the-scenes featurette? Earlier today, Abdul-Mateen II dropped a post on Instagram that could be a good sign. Abdul-Mateen II shared a look at a Marvel cap that read "WONDER MAN" and included some additional images – with "😎✌🏾" as the caption.

"It's a very new flavor for Marvel. It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I'm very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show," Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, shared about the upcoming series during an interview with Collider from earlier this year.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

