Worst Cooks in America Season 20 "Final Four" Proves Intimate Affair

This week, Food Network's Worst Cooks in America had the final four compete for a chance to make it into the finale. With their final main dish challenge, some set themselves on fire while others cruised through the competition. Alex Guarnaschelli continues to try to nurture the Blue Team while Anne Burrell gives out lashes. The tough love seems to be working quite well on one particular recruit. A curveball is thrown in "Eat Your Heart Out" when recruits must cook for their loved ones, a very nontraditional occurrence, and one that made both teams very nervous. Zack especially looked like he was a 5-year-old boy fighting for his father's approval. We get more insight into the recruits themselves, and even a little too much information about Guarnaschelli who has had a wart on her finger for 20 years, yep, that was not edited out.

The game this week included a Q&A when the Blue and Red team had to take a trip down memory lane. With photos of past kitchen disasters, blunders, and even difficult questions like "what are sausages cased in?" Zack won and the rest of the recruits did poorly. To make up for the utter disappointment Burrell and Guarnaschelli tried to console the recruits by having them make comfort food in the Skill Drill Challenge. Granted it wasn't soothing at all as it was the chefs' comfort foods, not the recruits. Hitting them while they are low for the Main Dish brings out the family who then proceeded to criticize their dishes on camera. Ouch!

Skill Drill Challenge: Comfort Food

Anne wow'd the recruits with her delicious "Double Patty Burger with Onion, Pickles, and Chips" Who doesn't love a juicy burger

Alex did the unthinkable and brought in the live lobster – that always sends the recruits running for the door. Creating a delectable "Lobster Mac & Cheese"

There were explosions because cognac + poof = FIRE

Ingredients were dropped, forgotten, and combined with nontraditional flavors

The Blue Team struggled to find the lobsters "poop shoot"

Red Team should have said NO to jam and might have gone a little heavy-handed on the meat.

Main Dish Challenge: Dish in honor of loved ones

Burrell guided Zack to make Spaghetti with Clam Sauce and Delores a very tactical Ribeye Steak with Mushroom Sauce and Potatoes

Guarnaschelli taught Arie to make the best Shrimp and Gritts and Darian Sea Bass with Asparagus and Lemon

Within seconds Arie cut her finger

Zack seemed like he needs to pop a few anti-anxiety pills

Delores appeared to be on the verge of a psychotic break

Darrian – cool and collected, maybe he should have been a little more nervous

As the family members deliberated and the recruits broke a serious sweat, the feedback from the A-Team and loved ones was pretty positive.

Zack's dish was well met by his father and tasted delicious

Delores looked fantastic but needed a better sear

Arie could have benefited from more salt

Darrian's tasted great.

In the end, only two could make it into the finale. Burrell grants the win to Zack… again! Guarnaschelli chose Arie to represent her in the final cook-off. Now I'm really rooting for Zack. He started off as someone who was very flaky and narcissistic but has truly made the most amount of progress. His competition Arie is very fun to watch: any woman who has a separate name for her stomach gets my vote. Next week the two will battle it out in a five-course meal and a blind taste test by guest judges. My pick to take the win? Zack- and yes, that will mean Burrell's tactics and home turf will win again! Maybe all her tough love really does work. Hmmm…