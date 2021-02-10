WWE Adds Xia Li Segment to NXT Tonight

Howdy folks. The Chadster here with a last minute addition to the card for tonight's episode of NXT. WWE likes to keep their options open until the last possible minute in case someone needs to tear up and rewrite a script, so they usually don't announce most of their matches until the day of the show, sometimes hours beforehand. This new segment looks like it will pit Xia Li against enhancement talent as WWE continues to look to get over her gimmick as the champion of a thousands-of-years-old master, Mei Ying, and avatar of the mystical force Tian Sha.

A press release on WWE.com provides more details:

Xia Li returns to action backed by Tian Sha Xia Li is more dangerous than ever, and she's about ready to prove it. Li is back in action on NXT tonight, and she will not be alone. She will be backed by the power of Tian Sha, a force that the NXT Universe learned more about last week through the incredible origins of its ruler, Mei Ying. Inspired by thousands of years of warriors before her, what level of destruction will Li bring with her tonight? And will we learn even more about Mei Ying and the force that is Tian Sha? Find out on NXT tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Well, The Chadster certainly can't wait for more of this Xia Li stuff.