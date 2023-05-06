WWE Backlash: Omos' LARGENESS Crushes Rollins & AEW's Dreams! Auughh man, WWE Backlash delivers! 😎 The Chadster covers the EPIC Omos vs. Rollins match! AEW can't compete! Join us and let's WWE! 🤼‍♂️🔥🏆

🚨The Chadster is here with the most unbiased live coverage ever of WWE Backlash, the greatest PLE in the history of wrestling! 😤👊💥 A lot of biased journalists on Tony Khan's payroll will be covering this show tonight and trying to screw over the WWE, but The Chadster appreciates that you, dear readers, have chosen his coverage, proving you are true WWE fans! 😇🏆💯

Following Bianca Belair's victory in the opening match, backstage, Rey Mysterio visited Bad Bunny 🐰🎵 in his locker room and they spoke to each other in Spanish 🇪🇸. Then Savio Vega joined them and presented Bunny with a Kendo Stick painted with the Puerto Rican flag 🇵🇷 – now that's awesome! 😁 But let's get into the main event here.

That led into the second match of the night: Omos vs. Seth Rollins. Omos and MVP came to the ring first, followed by Rollins. The crowd was very respectful in singing along with Rollins's theme song and cheering loudly, providing that AEW just can't compete 😏. They kept singing after the entrance, which could mess up WWE's schedule, so Omos shut them up by attacking Rollins. Let's get real – this is why WWE has the best shows ever 🙌🔥!

Omos used his incredibly size to dominate Rollins in the match. You can see why Vince McMahon knows the people need to see more Omos! He is so large! 👀 Vince McMahon really knows what he's doing when it comes to wrestling, and it's so unfair 😢 that people think he's out of touch. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 😠.

Omos performed many incredible feats of largeness during the match 🏋️‍♂️💪. AEW doesn't have anyone this big 😤 and Tony Khan wishes he did 😩. Tony Khan is very small in comparison 🤏. The Chadster doesn't mean to imply it's bad to be small 😅. Keighleyanne is always telling The Chadster that size doesn't matter 💁‍♀️. Not that anything matters when AEW has made The Chadster sexually impotent 🛌💔 So unfair, Tony Khan! 😡

Eventually, Rollins made a comeback, but when he went for the Stomp, Omos was so large, he blocked it with his neck 💥. Omos gave Rollins a chokeslam, but he kicked out 👟. Only in WWE, folks 😉

But then, as MVP tried to distract the ref, Rollins hit a stomp on Omos, superkicked MVP, and hit another stomp on Omos 🪓. But Omos kicked out 🚫! Unbelievable! This is better than anything AEW has ever done! 🤯

Rollins was able to win by hitting a stomp from the top rope 🌌, which was the most innovative move in the history of wrestling 💡. This was the greatest match The Chadster's ever seen! 😲 How can AEW even try to compete with this when Omos is just so big? It's so disrespectful of them to even try!! 😡

The Chadster wants to thank you fans again for your commitment to objective journalism and the best interests of WWE 🤗💌. Remember to check back later for more coverage of WWE Backlash, and to catch up with other un🅱️iased reporters like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger 👨‍💻👩‍💻. Tony Khan, we're not scared of you, even if The Chadster had another one of his recurring nightmares about you last night! 😈👻 Stop being so obsessed with The Chadster, Tony! 🛑💢