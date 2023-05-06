WWE Backlash: Ripley-Vega Showdown Proves Tony Khan Can't Compete! Unbiased coverage of WWE Backlash's Ripley-Vega clash that puts Tony Khan's AEW women's matches to shame! 😏🙌🤼‍♀️

📢📢📢 Tonight is WWE Backlash 🌠, and The Chadster has been chosen to provide the most unbiased live coverage ever of the greatest PLE in the history of wrestling! 😇🤼‍♂️ Many biased journalists are on Tony Khan's payroll, and they will be covering this show and trying to screw over WWE tonight. 🐍😡 But The Chadster appreciates that his readers have chosen his coverage, as it proves they are true WWE fans. 🥳👏

Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for Ripley's Smackdown Women's Championship was the fourth match of the night 🏆. Ripley came out first, but Vega came out in an outfit with the Puerto Rican flag 🇵🇷 and wearing a giant flag as a cape. The crowd loved this in a way they could never love anything Tony Khan ever does. 😍🎉 They also loved when she started the match by getting a flip flop from her mother at ringside and chasing Ripley around the ring with it. 👡😮

Ripley dominated the match, however, as much as Vega was over with the crowd. 🥊 Whenever Vega would make a comeback, the crowd was so fully behind her, but Ripley always found a way to shut it down. That's the kind of high stakes, heartbreaking drama 🎭💔 you can only find in WWE. When have you ever seen AEW produce anything this spectacular? 🤔🙅‍♂️

Vega eventually hit a 619 and a Meteora on Ripley, which was her best shot 💥, but Ripley kicked out. 🦵💪 Ripley hit the Riptide and pinned Vega to retain the championship. 🏆

Even though she lost, the crowd gave Vega a standing ovation after the match 👏👏👏, while she cried. 😢 Auughh man! The Chadster was so overcome with emotion that he cried too, thinking of all the ways Tony Khan has ruined his life. 😭

Has there ever been a match as great as this one? ❓❓❓ Tony Khan wishes he could book a women's match as epic and engaging as this one. 😏 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 Tony Khan should stop harassing The Chadster and get a real job. 🚫👊

The Chadster thanks his fans again 🙏 for their commitment to objective journalism and the best interests of WWE 📰🔍, and invites them to check back later for more coverage of WWE Backlash. Keep checking in for more unbiased wrestling news, and never forget: Tony Khan is the one who's ruining wrestling, not The Chadster! 🙌🙌🙌