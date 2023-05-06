WWE Backlash: Ripley-Vega Showdown Proves Tony Khan Can't Compete!

Unbiased coverage of WWE Backlash's Ripley-Vega clash that puts Tony Khan's AEW women's matches to shame! 😏🙌🤼‍♀️

📢📢📢 Tonight is WWE Backlash 🌠, and The Chadster has been chosen to provide the most unbiased live coverage ever of the greatest PLE in the history of wrestling! 😇🤼‍♂️ Many biased journalists are on Tony Khan's payroll, and they will be covering this show and trying to screw over WWE tonight. 🐍😡 But The Chadster appreciates that his readers have chosen his coverage, as it proves they are true WWE fans. 🥳👏

WWE Backlash Preview Graphic for Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega
🌟A million thanks to WWE for providing this stunning Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega graphic! The Chadster is eternally grateful and will treasure this moment of generosity from WWE for the rest of his days. ❤️

Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for Ripley's Smackdown Women's Championship was the fourth match of the night 🏆. Ripley came out first, but Vega came out in an outfit with the Puerto Rican flag 🇵🇷 and wearing a giant flag as a cape. The crowd loved this in a way they could never love anything Tony Khan ever does. 😍🎉 They also loved when she started the match by getting a flip flop from her mother at ringside and chasing Ripley around the ring with it. 👡😮

Ripley dominated the match, however, as much as Vega was over with the crowd. 🥊 Whenever Vega would make a comeback, the crowd was so fully behind her, but Ripley always found a way to shut it down. That's the kind of high stakes, heartbreaking drama 🎭💔 you can only find in WWE. When have you ever seen AEW produce anything this spectacular? 🤔🙅‍♂️

Vega eventually hit a 619 and a Meteora on Ripley, which was her best shot 💥, but Ripley kicked out. 🦵💪 Ripley hit the Riptide and pinned Vega to retain the championship. 🏆

Even though she lost, the crowd gave Vega a standing ovation after the match 👏👏👏, while she cried. 😢 Auughh man! The Chadster was so overcome with emotion that he cried too, thinking of all the ways Tony Khan has ruined his life. 😭

Has there ever been a match as great as this one? ❓❓❓ Tony Khan wishes he could book a women's match as epic and engaging as this one. 😏 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 Tony Khan should stop harassing The Chadster and get a real job. 🚫👊

The Chadster thanks his fans again 🙏 for their commitment to objective journalism and the best interests of WWE 📰🔍, and invites them to check back later for more coverage of WWE Backlash. Keep checking in for more unbiased wrestling news, and never forget: Tony Khan is the one who's ruining wrestling, not The Chadster! 🙌🙌🙌

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.
