WWE Cancels 205 Live, Launches NXT Level Up Instead

Vince McMahon is known for tearing up the script of his weekly wrestling television shows just before they air and rewriting them, but this time, McMahon has torn up an entire show and will replace it with a completely new show! Yes, 205 Live, the home of WWE's Cruiserweight division that dared to ask the question, "WWE has a Cruiserweight division?", is no more. In it's place: NXT Level Up, which will be… probably pretty much the same show, but with different graphics and a more colorful stage set.

The press release on WWE.com reads:

Friday nights are about to reach a whole new level with the introduction of NXT Level Up airing immediately after SmackDown on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network every else! Catch some of the brightest young talent as they look to make a name for themselves and begin their climb to the top of NXT 2.0 every Friday night at 10/9 C.

The end of 205 Live marks the end of an era for WWE. The end of an era nobody cared about except Dewey Foley, but the end of an era nonetheless.

It's the end of an era 😭 #205Live was special to me. How do we create the most with a limited roster & MANY restrictions? The Cruisers rocked it weekly, especially during the pandemic. I'm forever indebted to all talents who I crossed paths with because of it. Thank you 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/SWREeGipIs — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) February 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The sudden cancellation of 205 Live and launch of NXT Level Up is just the latest big surprise this week, following news yesterday that Cody Rhodes has left AEW and is probably headed to WWE. Could the two be connected? One insider source inside WWE, who would only agree to be quoted if he could remain anonymous, believes so.

"I had to agree to give Stardust a big WrestleMania push to get him to screw that no good son of a bitch Tony Khan," the source told us, "but once that's over, it's right back down the card with you, pal!"

"On the Raw after WrestleMania, Stardust will receive an invitation to join a very special club, and then he'll be sent directly to NXT Level Up," our anonymous source continued. "Stardust wants to be like my loser son-in-law so badly? Let him compete against AEW Thunder on Friday Nights and see if he can do any better! If not, well, I'll have two words for him. YOOUUUUR FIIIIIIIIIRED."

Unfortunately, Bleeding Cool is not at liberty to reveal the identity of this source, but we assure you they definitely have access to insider information. NXT Level Up launches this Friday on Peacock.

