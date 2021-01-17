WWE Celebrates IMPACT! "Hard to Kill" PPV with WrestleMania News

In a move that's timing had in no way, shape, or form anything to do with undercutting the kick-off to tonight's IMPACT! Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV, the WWE announced not just one (BWAHAHAHA!)… not just two… (BWAHAHAHA!)… but three (THREE!) confirmed host cities and locations for the next three WWE WrestleMania events. On Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium (with apparently lots of Snickers goodness). Next year, WM 38 will take place on April 3, 2022, in the Arlington/Dallas area at AT&T Stadium; and in 2023, WM 39 will take place on April 2 in the Inglewood/Los Angeles area at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams, and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO (and someone who knows how to make the word "flexibility" sound creepy, cheap and dirty).

"Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. 'WrestleMania' will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year," said the maskless wonder and known Trump sycophant Florida Governor Ron "The Maskless Wonder" DeSantis. "The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host 'WrestleMania' in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can't wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,' added Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

In coordination with local partners and government officials, WWE will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming. 'We are elated for WrestleMania's return to Arlington's AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016 when more than 101,000 fans were in attendance for WrestleMania 32," said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams. "The City of Inglewood looks forward to the opportunity to host WrestleMania in 2023 and celebrates the deferral of this year's event to Tampa Bay so they can have their rightful WrestleMania moment. Our time will come," said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.