WWE Cuts Promo After Concussion Lawsuit Dismissed by Appeals Court

Two years after it was initially thrown out, the concussion lawsuit against WWE filed by lawyer Konstantine Kyros on behalf of a cavalcade of 1980s and 1990s wrestling stars. It alleged that the company failed to protect them from brain damage resulting from concussions has been dismissed by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City. The ruling upheld an original Connecticut ruling dismissing the case and additionally upheld the ruling that Kyros must pay WWE's legal fees from the case, according to the Associated Press.

"In its conclusory assertions, the injured wrestlers find no justice having been literally denied a day in court," said Kyros after the ruling. "Per this mandate wrestlers have no rights, no rights to bring a lawsuit, no rights to help from WWE for CTE & head injuries, no rights as misclassified employees, no rights to a jury, and ironically no right to even appeal!"

Unfortunately, it seems that the former WWE Superstars would have been better served hiring Mark Sterling or even Doink the Clown as their lawyer since Kyros was cited for "repeatedly failing to comply with court rules and orders." WWE is also the only major sporting organization to win such a lawsuit, as both the NFL and NHL, both with considerably more resources than WWE, each settled similar lawsuits with plaintiffs.

In a post-match promo, WWE told website Wrestling Inc., "For nearly six years, WWE was subjected to stale and frivolous claims brought by Konstantine Kyros, whose misconduct triggered countless judicial opinions along the way. Today, the Second Circuit put an end to his pattern of baseless litigation, leaving open only the question of how much he must now pay to WWE as a sanction for his misconduct. We are grateful for the attention paid to these cases by the numerous federal judges who oversaw the litigation, and to the Second Circuit for its decision."