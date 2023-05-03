WWE Files 2023 Q1 Financial Report Full of Big Money and Big Wins WWE Q1 2023 Results: Record-breaking revenue, viewership & WrestleMania! 🤑💪🏆 AEW can't compete with WWE's dominance! Tony who? 😏🎉

It's been a rough day for The Chadster with all the news of new AEW shows and stadium ticket sales! 😠 But things are about to turn around, because The Chadster is here to report on WWE's first quarter 2023 results, which, as expected, are just smashing records left and right, unlike that dang AEW. 💪😏 WWE's revenue was $297.6 million, operating income was $53.1 million, and adjusted OIBDA was $84.2 million. 📈🤑

Did you see those WWE premium live events like Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber? They set domestic unique viewership records with year-over-year increases of 52% and 54%, respectively. 😎🎉 AEW doesn't even come close, no matter how many tickets they sell to AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. 🤦‍♂️

The Chadster was also thrilled to see North American Live Events ticket sales revenue increase by 52% over the prior year period, reflecting a 37% increase in average attendance. 😁👏

And oh, let's talk about WrestleMania! It was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, had 161,892 fans, and generated a gate of $21.6 million. 🤯💰 It was WWE's highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history, folks! Meanwhile, AEW is still struggling to catch up, which just shows that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

As for the WWE and Endeavor transaction, the deal values UFC at an enterprise value of $12.1 billion and WWE at an enterprise value of $9.3 billion. 💸💸 The Chadster can't wait to see how this partnership further cements WWE's dominance in the wrestling industry. 💪😎

Keighleyanne, The Chadster's wife, rolled her eyes when The Chadster was telling her about WWE's amazing results 🙄, but The Chadster knows deep down she agrees that WWE is the best. But hey, The Chadster has his trusty Mazda Miata 🚗 and White Claw seltzer 🍹 to keep him company while cranking up Smashmouth and enjoying WWE's success. 🎶🤘 So take that, Tony Khan!

For any other true fans that want to see what this is all about, check out the full SEC filing here.

