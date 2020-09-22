WWE Launches Undertaker and Ultimate Warrior Branded Wines

WWE has launched a pair of wines celebrating the careers of The Undertaker and The Ultimate Warrior. Why you ask? Wine not? After all, what sophisticated and leisurely activity best represents the act of pummelling your opponent into submission inside of a wrestling ring more than drinking a delicious, well-balanced wine? Okay, sure, you might answer, pretty much anything. But look, who are you to stand in the way of WWE making more money? Hurry up and drop $50/bottle on Undertaker wine today!

The WWE Wine is launching "just in time for the holiday season," according to the press release, the WWE Wine collection is produced in partnership with Wines That Rock. Here's what the press release has to say about them:

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history and captivated audiences around the world with his distinctive ring entrances and larger-than-life personality. The powerful and flavorful wine features a rich and dark 80% Zinfandel and 20% Sangiovese blend from the Northern Coast of California. The bottles will feature three unique corks produced with different images and quotes from the WWE Hall of Famer, hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped in his signature bright neon colors. The Undertaker Limited-Edition 30-Barrel Series is a premium Cabernet Sauvignon wine consisting of a 30-barrel production run honoring his 30-year anniversary with WWE. Each bottle is marked with an individual number and the barrel it came from, hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped using his signature purple color while featuring a unique tombstone shape and glow-in-the-dark label. As both bottle series are numbered, all collectors who purchase WWE wines during the first two weeks of the launch will be added to the WWE Wines priority list and will receive special early notice on all future releases.

Okay, so it sounded like a weird idea at first, but now that they've explained it, we guess this whole WWE wine concept makes a little bit more sense. Wait, hold on. There's more…

As part of its Rock 'N Roll tradition, Wines That Rock has also produced one-of-a-kind branded electric guitars for both The Ultimate Warrior and The Undertaker. For additional details, including a special Sweepstakes opportunity, please visit wwewines.com.

What the f—?!

