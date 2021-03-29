WWE Legend Road Dogg Jesse James Suffers Apparent Heart Attack

Sad news to report, as it appears that WWE legend and one of the greatest Tag Team Champions of all time, Road Dogg Jesse James, has suffered a heart attack, according to his wife. Road Dogg's (real name Brian James) wife Tracy posted on her personal Facebook page yesterday morning that her husband has been hospitalized since late Thursday night when it appeared he suffered a heart attack after returning to their home in Florida from a trip to Orlando, which is where the WWE Performance Center is located.

Tracy James was unable to definitively confirm that her husband had indeed suffered a heart attack, but all indications seem to be that is the case. In her initial post, she said doctors were doing tests and that they were checking his kidneys as well. In a follow-up post this morning, she said that a heart catheterization is scheduled for Monday and is asking for prayers for her husband.

WWE has not released a statement yet on their website, though a best wishes tweet was put out on the NXT (where he has been working in a backstage role) Twitter account yesterday.

Road Dogg was one of the biggest stars in the prime of the Attitude Era of the late 90s/early 00s for WWE, which happened to be their biggest and most profitable era in history. Coming up in the James family, one of wrestling's great multi-talent-producing families, Brian performed around the country for different territories and companies throughout the 80s and 90s, before finding fame in the WWE as a member of the New Age Outlaws with partner Billy Gunn and then launching to the top of popularity as a part of D-Generation X. The Outlaws won the WWE tag titles six times throughout their run and were one of the most popular teams ever.

James' greatest skills were on the microphone, as he was one of the best "talkers" in wrestling. He even incorporated his mic skills into his entrance, where he'd enter with a microphone and hype the crowd up over his entrance music like a carnival barker. He was a decorated singles competitor as well, winning the Hardcore and Intercontinental titles.

In recent years, James has worked for WWE in a backstage role as a producer and writer, both on the main rosters and recently on NXT.

We send our best wishes to Brian James and his family and hope he has a speedy recovery.