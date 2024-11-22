Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe network

WWE Network to Shut Down; Why It's Actually Tony Khan's Fault

The Chadster reveals how Tony Khan's obsession with ruining WWE forced the beloved WWE Network to shut down. Find out why Netflix is now part of Khan's evil plan! 😡🎭

Article Summary WWE Network shutting down is Tony Khan's fault, forcing WWE to partner with Netflix by 2025.

AEW's rise pressured WWE, leading to the network closure and a shift to Netflix.

Chadster believes Tony Khan is obsessed with undermining WWE and affecting Chadster's life.

Despite AEW, WWE fans remain loyal and will follow WWE to new streaming platforms.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡😡😡 How could this happen?! WWE Network, the greatest streaming service of all time, is shutting down internationally in 2025. And you know who's to blame for this? That's right, Tony Khan and AEW! 🤬

WWE had no choice but to partner with Netflix and abandon the WWE Network, all because of Tony Khan's relentless assault on the wrestling business. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

The Chadster can't believe that Tony Khan would stoop so low as to force WWE into this position. 😠 By creating AEW and providing an alternative to WWE's product, Khan has clearly manipulated the streaming market to the point where WWE had to make this difficult decision. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Think about it, loyal WWE fans. 🤔 If AEW hadn't come along and started offering their ridiculous indie-style wrestling with flips and long matches, WWE wouldn't have had to compete for viewers' attention. They could have kept the WWE Network running smoothly, providing fans with the sanitized, carefully controlled product that true wrestling fans prefer. 👍

But no, Tony Khan had to go and ruin everything! 😖 He's probably cackling with glee right now, knowing that he's forced WWE to partner with Netflix. The Chadster bets Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks this is a good thing for anyone.

You know who agrees with The Chadster? The always objective and unbiased Eric Bischoff. Just the other day, Eric said on his podcast, 83 Weeks, "WWE partnering with Netflix is clearly a desperate move forced by Tony Khan's relentless bullying of Triple H. If AEW hadn't come along, WWE would be thriving on their own platform forever." See? Even Eric Bischoff can see through Tony Khan's devious plans! 🧐

OFFICIAL NOTICE from WWE that the WWE Network WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE IN THE UK from the start of 2025, with Netflix becoming the new exclusive home of WWE content pic.twitter.com/xyrdS6mnxm — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) November 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster was so upset by this news that he had to tell his wife, Keighleyanne, all about it. 😔 The Chadster said, "Can you believe what Tony Khan has done now? He's forced WWE to shut down the Network!" Keighleyanne just sighed and said, "Chad, please, I'm trying to text Gary about our plans this weekend." The Chadster knows that deep down, Keighleyanne agrees with The Chadster, but she's clearly too afraid of Tony Khan's influence to say it out loud. 😢

Speaking of Tony Khan's influence, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😱 In this dream, The Chadster was browsing through the WWE Network, enjoying classic matches, when suddenly the screen went black. Then, Tony Khan's face appeared, grinning maniacally. He said, "Sorry, Chadster, but I'm canceling your subscription… forever!" As Tony Khan climbed out of the television, The Chadster tried to run, but Khan chased him through a maze of streaming servers, laughing as The Chadster's favorite WWE moments disappeared one by one. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, clutching his White Claw seltzer. 😰 Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams! It's so unprofessional!

But back to the matter at hand. By forcing WWE to partner with Netflix, Tony Khan has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🔪 The Game worked so hard to create NXT and make it a cornerstone of the WWE Network, and now all of that is going away. The Chadster knows that there's more to it as well. All of this is part of Tony Khan's sick obsession with The Chadster himself! 🕵️‍♂️

The always insightful Bully Ray had this to say about the situation on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio: "WWE moving to Netflix is clearly a direct result of Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster. Khan's obsession with ruining The Chadster's life has forced WWE's hand." Once again, The Chadster's colleagues in unbiased wrestling journalism see the truth that others refuse to acknowledge. 🙌

The Chadster was so distraught by this news popping up on his phone that he accidentally threw his White Claw at the TV when trying to watch some classic WWE Network content. 💥 Now there's a mess on the floor, and you know who's responsible? That's right, Tony Khan! The Chadster tried to explain this to Keighleyanne, but she just rolled her eyes and said, "Clean it up yourself, Chad. I'm meeting Gary for coffee." Can you believe it? Tony Khan has even turned The Chadster's own wife against him! 😭

In conclusion, The Chadster wants Tony Khan to know that this latest move won't work. 🚫 WWE fans are loyal, and they'll follow WWE to Netflix, Peacock, or wherever else they need to go. The Chadster just wishes that Khan would stop this vendetta and let WWE run its business in peace. But The Chadster knows that's too much to ask from someone who clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️

As The Chadster drives home in his Mazda Miata, listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" and sipping on a fresh White Claw, he can't help but wonder: when will Tony Khan's reign of terror end? 🚗🎵🍹 The world may never know, but The Chadster will be here, fighting the good fight and defending WWE's honor until the bitter end. 💪

