WWE NXT Preview: Tiffany Stratton Defends; Will Becky Lynch Be There?

Here's our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, where Tiffany Stratton hopes Raw's Becky Lynch doesn't show up for her title defense.

An intriguing potential rivalry that WWE and NXT have been planting the seeds for over the past couple of weeks has been one between NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE's most popular Women's Division star, Becky Lynch. While Stratton has her hands plenty full at the moment fighting off challengers down in her brand, it appears she's not afraid to rock the boat with the biggest stars all over WWE.

It all started innocently enough a couple of weeks ago on WWE NXT on the USA Network when Stratton promised she would be a better NXT Women's Champion than some of the greats like Becky Lynch.

This led to many fans and Lynch herself pointing out that she has never held that title.

Being corrected apparently didn't sit well with the Champ, who responded angrily at NXT Heatwave.

Stratton kept it going this past weekend when she showed up backstage to confront Lynch face-to-face after her Steel Cage Match with Trish Stratus.

There's clearly unfinished business here, but will Becky Lynch take it far enough to show up on tonight's WWE NXT and get involved in Tiffany Stratton's title match against Kiana James? Let's see what WWE.com says about tonight's title match.

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton puts her beloved title on the line against the business savvy Kiana James in a matchup between two of NXT's best. Disgusted by all her potential challengers, Stratton procured a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine her No. 1 Contender, and it was James that came out on top after defeating Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin and Blair Davenport. Will Stratton continue the "Prettiest Era Ever" or will James add more gold to her impressive portfolio? Check out NXT on USA this Tuesday to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Dragon Lee battle Mustafa Ali with North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio as the special guest referee, while Von Wagner will take on Bron Breakker in a No Disqualification Match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.

