WWE NXT – The Shotzi Blackheart Era of NXT Begins? Well, Not Yet.

NXT Report for September 16th, 2020 Part 1

We see a video recapping NXT Super Tuesday and hyping up the matches tonight. Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix are on commentary. NXT begins and Shotzi Blackheart drives to the ring. Io Shirai comes out.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Io Shirai

Does Shotzi Blackheart wear the same pair of ripped up fishnets every week, or does she get a new pair each time and manually add the rips? This requires further investigation.

This is a great match to open with. It could be a Takeover matchup, but we're getting it for free on TV. That might not be wise from WWE's perspective, but it's good for us. Yay, counterprogramming!

It's also a Takeover-quality match.

Shotzi Blackheart takes a nasty German suplex on the apron near the end of a hard-hitting match. After that, it's just a formality for Shirai hit the moonsault and get the win. Well, more than a formality because Shirai lands with her shins on Blackheart, but its the finish nevertheless.

Wade Barrett puts this over as a "star-making performance" from Shotzi Blackheart. Vic Joesph plays us a Tommaso Ciampa video. NXT takes a commercial break.

We learn one of William Regal's big announcements. Next week on NXT, there will be a battle royal to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Desmond Troy is in the ring. Tommaso Ciampa comes out. So a squash match then?

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Desmond Troy – Squash Match

Ciampa wins.

It is what it is. Ciampa takes a chair into the ring, but Jake Atlas comes out before he can assault a jobber with it. Jake calls Ciampa out for a match next week. Ciampa laughs.

Earlier today, Drake Maverick was interviewed about tagging with Killian Dane against Undisputed Era tonight. Drake says they'll work as a team, even though he hasn't spoken to Dane all week and Dane has assaulted him multiple times. He says it'll be fine. NXT takes a commercial break.

Finn Balor, in a video package, talks about beating Adam Cole to become NXT Champion again, four years after the last time he was champion. Balor says this run will be different than four years ago, when he was building and carrying NXT. Balor says now he doesn't need the brand. He made the brand and the brand needs him. Now that he's the champ, this is the most important belt in wrestling, and it's time for people to fight for the chance to face him. Decent promo.

Austin Theory comes to the ring. He has a mic. He calls himself a future Hall-of-Famer. Bronson Reed beating him last week was a fluke, and Theory is gonna prove it with an open challenge. KUSHIDA accepts.

Austin Theory vs. Kushida

KUSHIDA is all over Theory in this match.

Commentary really plays up KUDHISA's aggression all match. But is it… ruthless aggression?

This is basically a squash and KUSHIDA wins after kicking Theory's ass the entire match. He uses the Hoverboard Lock, and Theory injured his arm during the match punching the ring post. He taps.

NXT takes a commercial break. Then Candice LeRea cuts a promo from her house complaining about Tegan Nox. Johnny Gargano says they still haven't cleaned up the spaghetti from last week. Plus, their TV is still broken. Candice says she's gonna enter the battle royal next week. Gargano orders a 100-inch TV online. Gargano says their celebration can really start when they have a new TV and both have gold around their waists.

Breezango head out. They appear to have a new theme song, which royally sucks. Then Imperium does. Shouldn't the champs enter last? I will die on that hill.

Imperium vs. Breezango – NXT Tag Team Championship Match

This match devolves into a brawl before it even starts, with Imperium kicking Breezango's asses.

Oh man, NXT UK returns tomorrow? I don't have to recap that, do I? Does anyone care?

Fandango takes the beating for most of this match. And I do mean a beating.

Will the champs be able to recover? Will Fandango make the hot tag?! Find out in part two of our NXT report.

