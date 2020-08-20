WWE NXT Wins by Largest Margin Ever in Wednesday Night Ratings War

After months of suffering defeat after defeat, WWE NXT finally walked away with an indisputable victory in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. NXT won the night for all pro wrestling shows by the largest margin in Wednesday night history, more than 850,000 viewers. It's proof at last that, as WWE said at the beginning of this thing: it's a marathon, not a sprint.

WWE NXT Ratings and Viewership Up This Week

For the go-home show to NXT Takeover XXX, WWE NXT drew in a massive 853,000 viewers last night, the highest number since before the pandemic. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, NXT blew away all wrestling competition with a .24 rating, earning the show the 23rd spot in the Top 150 cable rankings, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Way Down

AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, scored its lowest rating and viewership in history, with 0 people tuning in and a .00 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW didn't even chart in the top 150, a first for the show. Technically, this is because AEW Dynamite didn't air on Wednesday, since it was pushed back to Saturday to make way for the NBA playoffs. Still, I feel like NXT probably would have won this one either way.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

This victory was a long time coming for WWE NXT fans, and The Chadster is proud to say that staying loyal to NXT really paid off this week. Week after week, The Chadster has sat and watched my beloved NXT lose to Dynamite in the ratings, and it's negatively impacted not only my own mental well being, but my relationship with my wife, Keighleyanne, too. But not this week. This week, NXT was victorious, and nothing can take that away from WWE or me, not even all this talk about Dynamite "not being on the air."