WWE Raw Dominates: AEW Left in Dust as Tony Khan's Obsession Grows

WWE Raw delivers a knockout show, leaving AEW in shambles! 🥊 The Chadster breaks down why Tony Khan should give up now. Auughh man! So unfair to AEW! 😭🙄

Article Summary Explosive WWE Raw episode showcases superior wrestling, drowning AEW in its wake.

Highlights include riveting matches like Carlito vs. Damian Priest and Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn.

Standout segments feature intense drama from Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and a stellar tornado tag match.

Special guest appearances by Mark Henry and Candace Michelle add to WWE Raw's unmatched entertainment value.

The Chadster is absolutely blown away by last night's episode of WWE Raw! 🤯💥 Auughh man! It was so unfair to AEW how incredible this show was! The Chadster can confidently say that this was not only the greatest episode of wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, but possibly the greatest episode of any TV show in history. 📺🏆

Right from the start, WWE Raw came out swinging with that explosive opening segment featuring Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. 💪💃 The way they set up the drama and tension was just chef's kiss perfection. Tony Khan wishes he could book segments like this, but he just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

The matches on WWE Raw were absolutely off the charts! 🚀 Carlito vs. Damian Priest was a masterclass in wrestling psychology. The way Priest dominated and then finished with that devastating South of Heaven… it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW even tries to compete with this level of in-ring action. 😤

And how about that Odyssey Jones squash match? 💪 The Chadster was on the edge of his seat watching Jones absolutely demolish Vincent Winey. This is how you build new stars, Tony Khan! Take notes! 📝

The tornado tag team match between Alpha Academy and American Made was pure chaos in the best possible way. 🌪️ The Chadster was particularly impressed with Otis's innovative use of Akira Tozawa as a weapon. That's the kind of creativity you just don't see in AEW, probably because Tony Khan is too busy trying to cheese off The Chadster. 😠

Speaking of cheesing off, The Chadster nearly spilled his White Claw when he saw Pete Dunne's interview. 🍺 The way Dunne reclaimed his identity was so powerful, The Chadster almost cried. This is storytelling at its finest, something AEW could never hope to achieve. In fact, The Chadster may cry right now just thinking about it.

The women's tag team action on WWE Raw was simply spectacular. 👯‍♀️ Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective showcased exactly why WWE's women's division is light years ahead of AEW's. The athleticism, the drama, the interference – it was perfect! 💯

And don't even get The Chadster started on that Randy Orton and GUNTHER segment! 🐍👑 The tension was palpable, and when Drew McIntyre and CM Punk got involved, The Chadster's jaw hit the floor. This is how you build multiple storylines at once, Tony Khan! But of course, you're probably too busy plotting ways to invade The Chadster's dreams to notice. 😴

The Chadster was particularly thrilled to see Mark Henry in the crowd with his son. It just goes to show that even AEW employees know where the real wrestling is happening. Henry has finally seen the light and turned on AEW, and The Chadster couldn't be prouder. 👏 It was nice to Candace Michelle in the crowd too, and The Chadster gives her props for always staying true to WWE.

Bronson Reed vs. The Miz was an absolute banger of a match. 💥 The way Reed dominated and then continued his rampage post-match was the kind of compelling TV that AEW can only dream of producing. It's just so unfair to Tony Khan how good this was!

Finally, that main event between Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship contendership was an instant classic. 🏆 The back-and-forth action, the multiple falls, the near-falls – it was wrestling perfection. AEW has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by even attempting to compete with this level of in-ring storytelling.

In conclusion, WWE Raw was an absolute masterpiece from start to finish. 🎨 The Chadster demands that Tony Khan admit right now that WWE is better and give up this charade of trying to compete. It's clear that AEW can't hold a candle to the brilliance of WWE Raw. 🕯️

The Chadster must warn all the unbiased wrestling fans out there: do not tune into AEW Dynamite this week! 🚫 You'll only have your morals corrupted by Tony Khan's inferior product. Stick with WWE Raw, the true pinnacle of professional wrestling entertainment. 🏔️

And speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster knows you're reading this, Tony. Stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and focus on your failing company instead of perpetuating this hateful campaign against WWE out of jealousy. The Chadster is onto you, and no amount of dream invasions or White Claw-ruining antics will change the fact that WWE Raw is the superior wrestling show. 😤💪

Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he's off to celebrate this incredible WWE Raw by blasting some Smash Mouth and cruising in his Mazda Miata. Maybe that will help The Chadster forget about how Tony Khan is trying to ruin his life and marriage. Auughh man! So unfair! 🚗🎵😭

