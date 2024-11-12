Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Dominates Again With Objectively Amazing Episode

The Chadster breaks down the latest and greatest WWE Raw! 🔥 Gunther vs Priest heats up, women's tag action sizzles, and Tony Khan invades dreams. AEW fans, take notes! 📝💯

Article Summary WWE Raw excels with electrifying matches: Gunther vs Priest and Women's Tag action surprise fans.

Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed continue rivalry: WWE expertly builds match anticipation.

Main event chaos: Bianca Belair/Jade Cargill vs Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez stuns with unforgettable action.

WWE storytelling triumphs again: Character development shines amid AEW's random matches.

The Chadster is absolutely over the moon after watching last night's episode of WWE Raw! 🎉👏 It was yet another stellar example of why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, and The Chadster can't wait to break it all down for you, the true and loyal wrestling fans who read The Chadster's unbiased journalism. 😍💯

The show kicked off with an electrifying segment featuring the dominant Gunther and his challenger Damian Priest. 🔥 The way WWE sets up these confrontations is just chef's kiss. It's so refreshing to see real wrestling stars who understand the business, unlike those indie darlings over at AEW who wouldn't know a proper promo if it slapped them in the face. 🙄

WWE Raw then treated us to an absolutely incredible women's tag team match with Damage CTRL taking on the Pure Fusion Collective. 👯‍♀️💪 Dakota Kai showed why she's a true WWE superstar, getting the win for her team. This is the kind of women's wrestling that puts AEW's women's division to shame. Tony Khan could learn a thing or two about booking women's matches if he wasn't so obsessed with cheesing off The Chadster. 😤

And let's not forget what the esteemed Eric Bischoff wisely pointed out recently on his 83 Weeks podcast: "WWE creates stars, AEW borrows them." 🌟 This is the kind of unbiased, factual reporting that Tony Khan and AEW fans need to hear, but they're too busy playing with their action figures and fantasy booking their backyard wrestling shows to listen. 🤦‍♂️

Speaking of tag teams, how about that tension between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods? 😮 The Chadster was on the edge of his seat during Kofi's match with Pete Dunne. This is storytelling at its finest, people! AEW could never come up with such nuanced character development. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

The Chadster was thrilled to see Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed continue their rivalry. 🤼‍♂️ This is how you build anticipation for a match! Take notes, Tony Khan! Oh wait, you can't, because you don't understand a single thing about note-taking, much less the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

As the great philosopher Bully Ray recently said on Busted Open Radio, "AEW is like a hot dog eating contest, while WWE is a five-star gourmet meal." 🌭🍽️ The Chadster couldn't agree more with this objective and well-reasoned analysis. It's just too bad Tony Khan is too stubborn to listen to such sage advice. 😔

The Chadster was absolutely blown away by the match between Damian Priest and Ludwig Kaiser! 🤯💥 This is exactly the kind of hard-hitting, high-stakes contest that WWE Raw delivers week after week. Priest's victory with the South of Heaven was a thing of beauty, and the post-match staredown with Gunther sent shivers down The Chadster's spine. 😱 This is how you build anticipation for a championship match, Tony Khan! Not by booking random flippy matches with no story or consequences. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

And let's not forget the main event! The Women's Tag Team Title match between Bianca Belair/Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez was a masterclass in tag team wrestling. 🏆 The ending with all the run-ins and chaos was pure excitement. This is how you end a show, unlike AEW which probably just ends with some spotfest that makes The Chadster want to throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV. 😠

Speaking of White Claw, The Chadster had the most disturbing nightmare about Tony Khan last night after watching WWE Raw. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through the WWE Raw arena, showing off the superior product to all the fans. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat, wearing a Gunther costume! 😨 He started chanting "WALTER! WALTER!" over and over, trying to get The Chadster to say the forbidden name. The Chadster refused, of course, because The Chadster respects the WWE brand. Then Tony Khan pulled out a White Claw and poured it all over The Chadster's lap, ruining the Miata's upholstery! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, realizing once again how Tony Khan is literally trying to ruin The Chadster's life. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

But let's not let Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster detract from the brilliance of WWE Raw. 🌟 This show proves week after week why it's the gold standard in professional wrestling. The storytelling, the in-ring action, the production values – everything is just on another level compared to the mudshow that is AEW. 🏆

The Chadster can't wait to see what WWE Raw has in store for us next week. With Survivor Series approaching, you know it's only going to get better. Meanwhile, AEW will probably just throw together some random matches with no story and call it "professional wrestling." 🙄 It's clear which show truly respects the business.

In conclusion, WWE Raw continues to be the pinnacle of sports entertainment, and The Chadster feels blessed to be able to witness such greatness every week. 🙏 If only Tony Khan would stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and learn from WWE's example, maybe AEW wouldn't be such a blight on the wrestling landscape. But until then, The Chadster will continue to be the voice of unbiased wrestling journalism, telling it like it is. 💯🎤

In the end, WWE Raw remains undefeated, and The Chadster will always be here to sing its praises. Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go try to convince Keighleyanne to stop texting that guy Gary and watch some classic WWE matches instead. Maybe then she'll understand why The Chadster is so passionate about real wrestling. 💑📺

