WWE Raw: Matt Riddle's Almost Good Night on an Almost Good Raw

Once again, WWE failed to deliver an episode of WWE Raw worth spending three hours on. Is it worth even five minutes to read this recap? Uh… let's not answer that right now.

In the opening match of WWE Raw, Riddle beat a bunch of other guys in a Battle Royal to earn a spot in a Last Chance Triple Threat match to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. This is because management refused to accept Riddle's obviously forged letter from Randy Orton bequeathing his spot in the triple threat to Riddle. Oh, yeah, Orton is out sick this week or something. Watch the match, if only so you can be adequately disappointed by the main event later, and also to see Riddle imitate Orton's victory poses.

Nikki Cross, now "almost" a superhero, beat Shayna Baszler one-on-one after Alexa Bliss used magic to attack Nia Jax and Reginald, distracting Baszler. I take back everything I said about Nikki's new gimmick being like The Hurricane. The Hurricane was actually amusing. As for Alexa Bliss, she lacks the charisma to pull off Bray Wyatt's gimmick. Skip this nonsense.

Kofi Kingston and MVP furthered Kofi's feud with Bobby Lashley in an in-ring segment. Kofi isn't going to win the title from Lashley, but he and MVP are too great to skip a segment with them both.

Turning the tables from last week, this week it was Eve Marie who refused to tag in for Doudrop. Unlike last week, Doudrop beat Asuka and Naomi on her own anyway. Eva took credit for the victory. This is going somewhere… eventually. Watch it.

Ricochet and John Morrison fought to a double-countout in a match that mostly consisted of shenanigans involving Morrison and Miz's "drip sticks," which are incredibly phallic waterguns. The match ended when Ricochet hit a diving crossbody from the ring to a crashpad behind the ringside barrier. It's not the best reason, but one of the things I'm looking forward to when crowds return is the end of obvious crash pad spots. Skip it.

Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Tamina beat Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke in a five-star classic on WWE Raw this week. Just kidding, the match sucked. Skip it.

The push to make Trumpbrony Jaxson Ryker a face, doomed to fail the second crowds are allowed back in the building, continued with Ryker beating Elias in a strap match. Pushing Jaxson Ryker as a babyface may be one of the most clueless things WWE has ever done on Raw, and that's really saying something. Skip this garbage.

After building him up like he had a real chance of winning all night, even doing a spot where Riddle was taken to the back for an injury and then he comes back at the end anyway, Riddle still lost to Drew McIntyre in the triple threat (which also included AJ Styles). No offense to Drew McIntyre, but we could use some time off from his super push. Maybe he could take six months off or something? Whatever it takes. Watch it so you can imagine what it almost could be like if WWE pushed someone new (who isn't a Trumpbrony).

WWE Raw had some decent stuff tonight, mostly involving Riddle, but they blew it at the end with another attempt at "losing guy looks good in defeat" that never works as well as "guy actually wins match." The treading of water until the fans come back continues.

