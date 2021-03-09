WWE Raw Next Week: US Title and Tag Team Titles on the Line

Two matches are set for next week's episode of WWE Raw. Following Xavier Woods' victory over Shelton Benjamin on Raw this week, The New Day will challenge Benjamin and Cedric Alexander (or, as the WWE.com match preview calls him, "Celtic" Alexander) for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Also, Riddle will defend the United States Championship against anarchist cult leader Mustafa Ali.

The match preview on WWE.com explains:

The New Day to challenge Raw Tag Team Champions The Hurt Business With the combined glory of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin & Celtic Alexander, The Hurt Business truly stand at the top of the mountain on Monday Night Raw. But can their dominance withstand the full Power of Positivity? The highly decorated New Day once again set their sights on the Raw Tag Team Champions, next Monday at 8/7 C on Raw.

Will the New Day win the belts? Or will the match end indecisively, leading to approximately twenty-seven future rematches between some combination of the people involved in this one? We all know the answer to that question

From the match preview on WWE.com:

Riddle to battle Mustafa Ali in a United States Title Match Never be thrown by the laid-back attitude of United States Champion Riddle. Week in and week out, the skilled titleholder is as dangerous as they come when the bell rings. Can he repel the threat that is the leader of RETRIBUTION, hellbent on righting the wrongs and taking back all that WWE has deprived him of? Find out when Mustafa Ali challengers The Original Bro for the U.S. Title, next Monday at 8/7 C on Raw.

Will Mustafa Ali finally overcome his eternal jobberhood to capture the title from Riddle? Probably not. But tune in next week to Raw just in case, true believers.