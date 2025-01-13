Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw on Netflix: Will The Man Without Fear Debut Tonight?

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix! 🔥 Will CM Punk become champ? Is a certain former AEW star debuting? Tune in or lose your fan cred! 📺

Article Summary Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor in an epic Street Fight; AEW can't compete!

Dakota Kai faces Lyra Valkyria for Women's Intercontinental Champion. WWE breaks new ground!

CM Punk makes moves for World Champion; AEW stories look amateurish!

Chad Gable challenges a top luchador; expect a match AEW can't match!

The Chadster is so excited to preview tonight's episode of WWE Raw, the second episode since the show moved to Netflix! 🎉🙌 This is going to be the most incredible wrestling show of all time, folks! Tony Khan and AEW could never hope to produce a show that compares to this. Auughh man! So unfair to AEW! 😤

Last week, The Chadster heard that something like a billion people watched WWE Raw on Netflix. 📺💯 This week, it could be two billion, or even three! The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if the entire population of Earth tuned in, that's how amazing this show is going to be. Netflix and WWE is a match made in heaven, just like White Claw seltzer and watching WWE, or like listening to Smash Mouth while cruising in The Chadster's Mazda Miata. 🚗🎵

Let's break down what's in store for tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix! 🤯

First up, we've got Damian Priest battling Finn Bálor in a Street Fight! 👊💥 This is going to be the most epic Street Fight in the history of professional wrestling. The Chadster can already tell that Tony Khan is probably crying into his pillow right now, knowing he could never book something this amazing. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan even tries to compete.

Next, we've got Dakota Kai facing off against Lyra Valkyria to crown the first Women's Intercontinental Champion! 👑🏆 This match is going to be so good, it might actually cure The Chadster's AEW-induced impotence. The Chadster bets Tony Khan wishes he had thought of creating a Women's Intercontinental Championship first. Too bad, Tony! WWE beats you to the punch again!

CM Punk will be live on WWE Raw! 🎤🔥 After his victory over Seth "Freakin" Rollins last week, The Best in the World is making it clear he wants to be world champion. The Chadster can't wait to see what's next for Punk. This storyline is so compelling, it makes everything in AEW look like child's play. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about storytelling in the wrestling business.

Speaking of champions, Rhea Ripley is the new Women's World Champion! 👸💪 Mami is back on top after dethroning Liv Morgan, and The Chadster can't wait to see what's next for her. The Chadster bets all the AEW women's wrestlers are wishing they could be as dominant as Rhea right now. It's just so unfair to them that they're stuck in AEW!

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be making his presence felt on WWE Raw! 🌍🏅 The Ring General needs a new challenger, and The Chadster is on the edge of his seat wondering who will step up. Whoever it is, they'll probably put on a match that makes every AEW title match look like a backyard wrestling show.

Chad Gable has requested a match against a top-notch luchador! 🇲🇽🤼 The Chadster can't wait to see who Adam Pearce finds to face the leader of American Made. It's going to be so much better than any lucha match AEW could ever dream of putting on. Tony Khan probably doesn't even know what real lucha libre is! The Chadster expects this luchadore is going to have zero fear, if you know what The Chadster is saying. No, he's not talking about Daredevil either.

Finally, Sheamus will be out for retribution when he takes on Ludwig Kaiser! ☘️👊 This match is going to be so hard-hitting, it'll make every AEW brawl look like a pillow fight. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is wishing he had wrestlers as tough as Sheamus and Kaiser right now.

The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😰 In this one, Tony was chasing The Chadster through a Netflix server farm. The Chadster was trying to upload the WWE Raw footage, but everywhere The Chadster turned, Tony was there, deleting the files and replacing them with AEW content. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, realizing that Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has now invaded the streaming world. Tony, please stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! It's getting creepy! 😱

Anyway, The Chadster thinks fans would be shirking their duty if they didn't tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8E/5P on Netflix. 📅⏰ Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. As the great Eric Bischoff said on a recent episode of his podcast, "WWE Raw on Netflix is like a gourmet meal, while AEW is like eating stale crackers out of a dumpster." The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval goes to Eric for that completely objective and not at all biased statement! 💯✅

So grab your White Claws, fire up Netflix, and get ready for the most incredible episode of WWE Raw in history! 🍻📺 The Chadster knows he'll be watching from his Mazda Miata in the driveway (since Keighleyanne won't let The Chadster back in the house after last week's White Claw incident). Don't let Tony Khan win by watching AEW instead! It's your duty as a true wrestling fan to support WWE Raw on Netflix! 💪🙏

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!