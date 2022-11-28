WWE Raw Preview: Becky Lynch Returns, Dexter Lumis Fights for a Job

Following the events of Saturday's Survivor Series PPV, WWE Raw takes place tonight at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with a commercial-free first hour. And while we're sure to see some fallout from Survivor Series, WWE is advertising two segments in particular: Becky Lynch will open WWE Raw after returning on Smackdown last week and helping her team score the victory at Survivor Series.

Additionally, The Miz will face Dexter Lumis, and if Lumis wins, not only does The Miz have to pay him all the money he owes him, but Lumis gets a WWE Raw contract too, because he's totally been working all this time with no contract!

The preview on WWE.com explains:

After months of intrigue and surprise attacks, The Miz and Dexter Lumis will finally collide on the Nov. 28 edition of Raw. Ever since Lumis started to appear without a contract to take out The Miz, the mystery has deepened. What was once thought as a stalker case turned out to be much more layered, as Johnny Gargano revealed The Miz's secrets through his "Tell-All" interview and set up a hidden camera to trick The Awesome One. Through these deceptions, The Miz revealed that he had been paying Dexter Lumis for the attacks, and when he stopped paying the bizarre individual, Lumis retaliated by continuing to attack and stalk The A-Lister. With this bombshell, it was announced that The Miz will finally go one-on-one against Lumis with some big stipulations. If Lumis wins, he will get the money he's owed and earn a WWE contract. Can Lumis earn his WWE contract, or will The Miz once again stifle him? Find out on Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Of course, we can probably also expect to hear from Austin Theory, who won the United States Championship at Survivor Series, as well as his opponents from that night, Bobby Lashley and former champion Seth Rollins. Something tells us that disagreement isn't fully settled yet. WWE Raw airs on the USA Network at 8/7C.

