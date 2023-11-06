Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Crown Jewel Fallout; AEW Can't Compare!

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw, where stories intertwine and true wrestling shines. AEW go home, you're drunk! 🍻🔦🚫

Article Summary The Chadster previews WWE Raw, expecting epic Fallout from Crown Jewel.

Acknowledges WWE’s artistry; deems AEW as disrespectful imitation.

Excited about Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed, Ivar fatal 4-way match.

Urges fans to appreciate the true essence of professional wrestling: WWE.

Buckle up, fans of sports entertainment, because the WWE Universe is in for a real treat tonight on WWE Raw. 😄🙌🏼 That's right, folks – the first WWE Raw since the spectacular and superior Crown Jewel showcase is set to be the greatest episode in the history of Monday night wrestling. 👑💥 As The Chadster has mentioned time and again, you won't find any of that half-baked, disrespectful style of wrestling that AEW has the gall to serve up. No siree, The Chadster only rolls with WWE! 💪🏼🚗

And oh boy, The Chadster is practically salivating at the prospect of the high stakes Fatal 4-Way Match 😋🤤 on WWE Raw tonight. Imagine, Ricochet mixing it up with the seasoned The Miz, while "Big" Bronson Reed is locking horns with the cunning Ivar, all in the same bout. And, all this isn't some cheap thrill, no! 🚫💸 This is a chance to become the No. 1 Contender to the Intercontinental Title, currently held by the unstoppable Gunther who's become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. 💪👑 Now, that's storytelling, something that Tony Khan wouldn't understand even if it hit him in the face!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😩😫 It astounds The Chadster how AEW fans can't appreciate the artistry of a match like this. 🖼️🗿 The Chadster bets that Tony Khan would probably just throw together a random match with no storyline, no buildup, and expect fans to love it just because it's "different". It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤦‍♂️🙅‍♂️ Tony Khan, this ain't make-believe, this here is real wrestling! True fans know WWE always delivers quality television, storylines, and athletes are just incomparable. Relying on callback matches and old-timers like AEW does is like trying to fix a leaky faucet with chewing gum. 🚰🍬 Absolutely preposterous Tony Khan, get a clue! 🤷‍♂️✉️

Then, we have Akira Tozawa, the new prodigy of the Alpha Academy, poised to take on the enigmatic Shinsuke Nakamura. 🤼🔥 The Chadster is sure that WWE's faithful are as thrilled as he is, which is more than anyone could say about AEW's lackluster soap opera. 👀⏳ It's not just a match; it's a milestone in Tozawa's career, a journeyman getting his just due. 🏅🎓 While Tony Khan would probably turn this into some silly skit, WWE sees the deeper drama playing out. 🎭💔 Shinsuke's domineering presence and ominous warnings contrasted with Tozawa's striving spirit encapsulates the WWE formula for compelling storylines. 👨‍🎤🔥 Why can't Tony understand that? It's the essence of wrestling. It's the thrills and spills, interspersed with raw human stories that make WWE what it is. He would do well to take notes. 📝📚 Auuuuggghhh man! So unfair! Why can't Tony Khan see that making people care about the characters is what's most important about wrestling! 😡📉

And that's not all:

Look, The Chadster doesn't make a practice of begging, but if there's one thing he'll beg for, it's for everyone to experience the true essence and magic of professional wrestling. 🙏💫 So, folks, The Chadster implores you, for the love of all things beautiful about the sport of sports entertainment, to tune in tonight for WWE Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network. 📺⏰ If there's one thing The Chadster can guarantee, it's that WWE never disappoints its real fans. 🎉💯 So, let's all come together and validate the reason why WWE reigns supreme in the wrestling industry, leaving its pale imitations, like AEW, biting the dust. 💪👑 Let's show Tony Khan and his knock-off promotion, who the true fans of professional wrestling really are! 😤👊

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!