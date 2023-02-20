WWE Raw Preview: Edge Answers Austin Theory's US Title Challenge Edge will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championsion on WWE Raw tonight as WWE sorts through the wreckage of Elimination Chamber.

Austin Theory walked out of the Elimination Chamber still United States Champion, with a little help from Logan Paul, who entered the chamber to attack Seth Rollins when Rollins and Theory were the only two men left in the match. Edge was also victorious on Saturday, teaming with his wife, Beth Phoenix, to defeat Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in mixed tag action that delivered at least one win for Canadian talent at the Montreal premium live event. Tonight on WWE Raw, Edge will answer an open challenge to defend the US Title issued at the post-Elimination-Chamber press conference.

Also on WWE Raw tonight, Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler will "throw down in the name of respect" according to WWE.com:

After months of snide remarks and bubbling jealousy, Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler will finally go one-on-one to settle their issues. Ali has been vocal about his opportunities in recent months, chastising Ziggler for receiving many chances at gold while Ali has been left on the outside looking in. The animosity increased when Ziggler rebuked Ali a chance at the Raw Tag Team Titles in the Tag Team Title Gauntlet Match. Can Ali finally prove himself a contender, or will Ziggler squash the hopes and dreams of Ali? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

WWE Raw will also be interesting to see what fallout exists from the Elimination Chamber. Asuka is the number one contender for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship following the show. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have unfinished business. And Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, meaning Cody Rhodes has his official opponent for WrestleMania. But after Sami Zayn failed to overcome Reigns at Elimination Chamber, will it hurt Cody's momentum with the WWE fans? We'll find out when WWE Raw airs on the USA Network at 8/7C tonight.

