WWE Raw Preview: Last Stop Before Clash at the Castle

WWE Raw Preview: Last Stop Before Clash at the Castle

Previewing WWE Raw's epic final clash before WWE Clash at the Castle.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker rematch set to ignite WWE Raw.

Angry Otis seeks payback against Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Lyra Valkyria aims for retribution in a high-flying showdown with IYO SKY.

Oh man, The Chadster is absolutely BUZZING with excitement for WWE Raw tonight! 🎉🎉🎉 This is it, folks, the final stop before WWE Clash at the Castle, a premium live event so monumental it makes The Chadster want to hop in his Mazda Miata and drive all the way to Glasgow (if only that weren't halfway across the globe from The Chadster's humble abode 😭😭😭). You can bet Tony Khan is sweating bullets right now, knowing that the wrestling world will be glued to their screens for the unparalleled sports entertainment spectacle that is WWE Raw. 😰😨😱

And you know what REALLY grinds The Chadster's gears? 😡😡😡 The Chadster just KNOWS that dang sneaky Tony Khan is going to try and pull some shady stuff to distract from WWE Raw. 🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😤😤 That jealous jabroni can't STAND the thought of Triple H and succeeding! 😠😠😠 The Chadster is onto you, TK! The Chadster's unbiased journalism will be watching! 👀👀👀

But you know what? It won't work! 😏😏😏 Because tonight's WWE Raw is absolutely stacked! 📚📚📚 We're talking THREE HUGE MATCHES, each more earth-shattering than the last. 🌍💥🌍💥🌍💥 This could be the greatest WWE Raw of all time, and The Chadster is here to break it all down! 🙌🙌🙌

Remember when Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker tore the house down in NXT? 🏠🔥🏠🔥🏠🔥 Well, get ready for round two on the grand stage of WWE Raw! 🥊🥊🥊 These two titans are gonna bring the intensity, the athleticism, and the pure WRESTLING 🔥🔥🔥 that AEW could only dream of! 💭💭💭 The Chadster can already picture the epic showdown these two are going to have, with Breakker's raw power clashing with Dragunov's unyielding spirit. 💪💪💪 The Chadster is getting hyped just thinking about it! 🤩🤩🤩 Auughh man! So unfair! How could Tony Khan even try to compete with this?! 😫😫😫

This next one is personal! 😤😤😤 After last week's unfortunate incident involving Maxxine Dupri, a fired-up Otis is ready to unleash his fury on Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. 😡😡😡 While The Chadster is a huge Zayn fan, Otis is a force of nature when he's angry. 🌪️🌪️🌪️ The Chadster hopes that Otis one day turns that anger on the manipulative Chad Gable. 😠😠😠

Finally, get ready for a high-flying, hard-hitting battle as Lyra Valkyria seeks retribution against IYO SKY after that brutal backstage attack a few weeks ago. 👊👊👊 This is what women's wrestling is all about, folks: athleticism, skill, and intense rivalries. 💪💪💪 It's just a shame that Tony Khan is too busy trying to recreate the Monday Night Wars with his sophomoric storytelling and dangerous garbage wrestling to appreciate true artistry when he sees it! 🗑️🗑️🗑️

The Chadster is getting so worked up just thinking about how awesome WWE Raw is going to be tonight. 🤯🤯🤯 You'd have to be a complete jabroni, a total mark for Tony Khan's shenanigans, to even THINK about missing this. 🙄🙄🙄 And if anyone tells you that AEW is better than WWE, well, The Chadster just feels sorry for you. 😔😔😔 You're clearly not a real wrestling fan and wouldn't know good sports entertainment if it hit you with a Stone Cold Stunner! 😠😠😠

WWE Raw, baby! Let's GO! 🎉🙌🥳🎉🙌🥳🎉🙌🥳

