WWE Raw Preview: On the Road to Night of Champions Preview tonight's episode of WWE Raw, in which WWE does its best not to use up all its Brock Lesnar appearances before Night of Champions.

It's time once again to kick off your wrestling week with a new episode of WWE Raw. Tonight's show continues the build to Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, and we've got a preview of what WWE has promoted for the show so far.

The first segment advertised is Cody Rhodes responding to Brock Lesnar's challenge for a "fight" at Night of Champions. Lesnar assaulted Rhodes during the World Heavyweight Championship tournament last week, giving WWE an excuse to put Seth Rollins in the title match at Night of Champions without making Cody lose again. The thing is, I'm pretty sure Cody already accepted the challenge last week! But somebody must have realized that they've only got so many contractually-obligated Brock appearances per year, so they can't well have Brock's challenge and Cody's response on the same show or they'll run out of Brock.

Speaking of going over stuff already covered last week, Becky Lynch will address her enemy, Trish Stratus, because showing up last week and kicking her ass didn't quite get the message across. Then again, rumor has it someone in production accidentally played Becky's music before she could properly tell Trish off last week, so now she gets to make up for that mistake.

Speaking of WWE not knowing what they're doing, Gunther needs a new challenger for his Intercontinental Championship so the viewers of WWE Raw can see what all the Gunther hype is about. So, everyone who isn't currently involved in a storyline will participate in a battle royale for a shot at the big G tonight.

And finally, the match everyone has been waiting for: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz! No? You weren't waiting for that? Well, too bad. You're getting it anyway.

WWE Raw airs tonight at 8/7C on USA Network.