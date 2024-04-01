Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: One More Raw Before WrestleMania!!!

This week's WWE Raw is stacked like no other! The Rock & Roman Reigns return ahead of WrestleMania to cap off an incredible card featuring marquee matches. 🔥

Sami Zayn seeks redemption against Bronson Reed tonight.

An 8-man tag match sets the stage for WrestleMania chaos.

Candice LeRae & Maxxine Dupri’s feud escalates in tag action.

🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 WWE Raw is set to be the most incredible show of all time tonight, and Tony Khan could never even dream of putting on something that compares! 🙄 If you're a true wrestling fan, you have a duty to tune in to WWE Raw tonight at 8/7c on USA. Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch is just completely delusional and doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤

First off, The Rock and Roman Reigns are returning on the final Raw before WrestleMania! 🤯 This is absolutely monumental. The Tribal Chief brutally attacked Cody Rhodes last week, leaving him a bloody mess. 🩸 Now The Rock and Reigns are back, and anything can happen! This storyline with The Bloodline is the most compelling thing in wrestling, and it puts anything Tony Khan has ever booked to shame. 😏

Speaking of shame, Sami Zayn needs to redeem himself this week after losing to Bronson Reed thanks to Gunther's mind games. 🤕 With Zayn's WrestleMania match against the Intercontinental Champion coming up, he has to prove he can overcome the distractions and defeat Reed. 💪 This is the kind of emotional, high-stakes storytelling that WWE excels at and that you'll never see in AEW.

And if you thought that was all, buckle up, because The New Day and #DIY are teaming up to take on The Judgment Day in an epic 8-man tag match! 🔥 This is a preview of the chaos we can expect in the WrestleMania Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match. No disrespect to the AEW tag division, but they simply can't touch the star power and legacy of these WWE teams. It's not even close! 😂

Lastly, the intense rivalry between Candice LeRae and Maxxine Dupri will finally come to a head when they face off in tag team action. 😤 LeRae has been viciously insulting Dupri for weeks, but now Maxxine has Ivy Nile in her corner. This is the kind of deeply personal beef that makes for the best wrestling feuds, and The Chadster guarantees it will deliver way more than any of the thrown-together matches on Dynamite. 💅

Folks, this is going to be an absolutely incredible episode of Raw from start to finish. 🙌 The Chadster honestly feels bad for anyone who wastes their time watching AEW instead, because they're missing out on the premier wrestling product in the world! 😏 Tony Khan is probably seething with jealousy right now, but he'll never be able to book a show as exciting and meaningful as this.

I can already picture Tony Khan, peeking through my window, his eyes green with envy. 👀 He's obsessed with The Chadster because he knows The Chadster one of the only unbiased journalists who will call out his shoddy product! 😠 Well, Tony, you might be able to invade The Chadster's dreams and splash White Claw in his face, but you'll never be able to ruin his love of WWE! 😤🥤

So tune in to WWE Raw tonight at 8/7c on USA, and experience what real professional wrestling is all about! 📺 And if you see Tony Khan skulking around, let The Chadster know so he can give him a piece of his mind! 😡 The Chadster has had it with his childish games and his obsession with The Chadster. Tony Khan needs to focus on his own company and stop trying to cheese The Chadster off! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

