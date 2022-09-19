WWE Raw Preview: Owens vs. Theory, Rollins vs. Lashley

With just hours to go before tonight's episode of WWE Raw, WWE is advertising two matches for the show, with a title on the line in one of them and Austin Theory's honor in the other. Seth Rollins will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on Raw tonight, and Kevin Owens will take on Austin Theory following their disagreement on last week's show.

Rollins will challenge Lashley after Lashley disputed Rollins' stature as the face of Monday Night Raw since Rollins doesn't have a title belt. Rollins will try to rectify that situation by taking Lashley's, but it leaves WWE with one big problem: how do they end this match in a non-finish so they can do it again later at a PPV? One possibility is that Rollins' previous opponent, Riddle, could interfere in the match. Of course, someone could go over clean here, and we could even see a new United States Champion crowned, but that seems relatively unlikely for a match with very little build happening on a random episode of WWE Raw.

Owens vs. Theory follows last week's episode of WWE Raw, where Owens verbally laid into Theory in an attempt to get him to adopt a less heelish persona. That conversation went about as well as you'd expect: it ended in a massive pull-apart brawl. And that's after Owens beat Theory in a match just two weeks ago on another episode of Raw. Will Theory have better luck this time? Or is that Money in the Bank briefcase enough to ensure that Theory can lose repeatedly until he finally cashes it in, as conventional WWE wisdom dictates.

We'll find out when WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network, along with the answers to many other questions that will be introduced during the typical opening promo monologue.

