WWE Raw Preview: See all the Crown Jewel Fallout Tonight

Tonight's WWE Raw is set to be the greatest of all time! The Chadster breaks down the epic lineup and explains why AEW fans are missing out. 🔥🏆

Article Summary WWE Raw tonight features a thrilling World Heavyweight Title No. 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match.

Witness Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable as the intense LWO and American Made rivalry heats up.

Don't miss War Raiders vs. The New Day in must-see tag team action for WWE Raw.

Celebrate Liv Morgan's historic win as the first Women's Crown Jewel Champion.

The Chadster is so excited for tonight's episode of WWE Raw that The Chadster can hardly contain himself! 🎉🥳 This is shaping up to be potentially the most incredible episode of WWE Raw of all time, and The Chadster doesn't say that lightly. 😮💨 Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that even comes close to comparing to this masterpiece of sports entertainment. 🏆💯

First of all, The Chadster has to talk about the fallout from Crown Jewel, which took place on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. 🇸🇦👑 The Chadster isn't sure which was better: the impeccable premium live event that blew away anything Tony Khan has ever even dreamt of, or Saudi Arabia's human rights record. 🤔 Both were absolutely fantastic, so The Chadster is going to have to call it a tie for now. It's just so amazing how WWE can put on such an incredible show in such a wonderful country! 🌟🌍

Now, let's get into the details of tonight's WWE Raw, because The Chadster can hardly wait! 😆🕺

First up, we've got a World Heavyweight Title No. 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match featuring Damian Priest, Sheamus, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. 🏆🤼‍♂️ After World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was defeated by WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, these four superstars will battle it out to determine who gets to face The Ring General next. The Chadster is on the edge of his seat just thinking about it! 😱💺

Then, we've got Dragon Lee taking on Chad Gable as the rivalry between The LWO and American Made continues. 🐉🇺🇸 This is going to be such an incredible match that Tony Khan is probably crying into his cheap off-brand seltzer right now, realizing he could never book anything this good. 😂🥡

But wait, there's more! 🤯 The War Raiders are taking on The New Day in tag team action. Erik and Ivar have an upcoming tag title match in the works, but first, they're going to put on an all-time classic with the troubled Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The Chadster can hardly wait to find out how this one turns out! 🏴‍☠️🆕

And let's not forget about Liv Morgan, who will be gracing the crowd with her presence after winning the champion vs. champion match at Crown Jewel. 👑🏆 The Women's World Champion became the first-ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion by defeating Nia Jax on Saturday. a feat that will be celebrated for the rest of time! 🌟💰

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The Chadster just knows that Tony Khan is going to be watching WWE Raw tonight and taking notes, trying to figure out how to make AEW Dynamite even a fraction as good as this. But he'll never succeed because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄📝

The Chadster has to tell you about a dream The Chadster had last night that was inspired by anticipation for today's WWE Raw. 😴💭 In the dream, The Chadster was sitting in his Mazda Miata, drinking a White Claw seltzer, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat! 😱🚗 He started trying to convince The Chadster to watch AEW Dynamite instead of WWE Raw, but The Chadster wasn't having it. The Chadster threw his White Claw at Tony Khan, but it went right through him like he was a ghost! Then Tony Khan started singing Smash Mouth's "All Star" but changed the lyrics to be about AEW. It was so disturbing that The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰🎵 The Chadster wishes Tony Khan would stop invading his dreams like this. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

In conclusion, if you don't tune into WWE Raw tonight, you're literally shirking your duty as a wrestling fan. 📺🙏 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this incredible lineup is clearly suffering from some kind of mental deficiency. The Chadster doesn't mean to be harsh, but it's true! 🧠❌

So grab your White Claws, fire up the USA Network, and get ready for the most amazing episode of WWE Raw ever! 🍻🎊 The Chadster knows he'll be watching, and Keighleyanne probably will be too if she can tear herself away from texting that guy Gary for five minutes. 🙄📱 But even if she doesn't, The Chadster will be here tomorrow to give you the most unbiased review of the show you'll find anywhere on the internet. That's a Chadster guarantee! 💯✅

