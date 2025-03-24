Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Special Start Time From Scotland Tonight

The Chadster previews tonight's STACKED WWE Raw from Scotland! Cody meets Cena, CM Punk speaks, and more WWE excellence that will cheese off Tony Khan!

Article Summary WWE Raw launches from Scotland at a special time with epic clashes featuring Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and classic storytelling.

Lyra Valkyria defends her Women’s Intercontinental title in a bout that honors wrestling traditions over AEW’s random matchups.

CM Punk grabs the mic in Glasgow with hard-hitting interviews and rivalries that outshine AEW’s weak, disjointed angles.

Jey Uso’s mystery tag partner sparks drama while a creepy dream invasion proves Tony Khan's obsession with The CHadster.

The Chadster is absolutely THRILLED 😍 to preview tonight's episode of WWE Raw, which will be broadcasting from Glasgow, Scotland at a special time of 4 ET/1 PT on Netflix! This is going to be one of those episodes of WWE Raw that wrestling fans will be talking about for generations to come, and The Chadster isn't being hyperbolic at all when The Chadster says that! 🙌

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will both be in the same building on tonight's WWE Raw, which is already enough to make this the greatest episode in television history! 🏆 Last week on WWE Raw, these two legends had an intense face-to-face that had The Chadster literally on the edge of his seat, spilling White Claw all over himself! 🍹 This confrontation is building toward their Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania, and The Chadster can't even begin to describe how perfectly Triple H has crafted this storyline. The way WWE Raw builds storylines with proper respect for wrestling traditions is something Tony Khan could never understand! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Lyra Valkyria will be defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez on tonight's WWE Raw, and The Chadster is predicting this will be the greatest Intercontinental Championship match in professional wrestling history! 👑 The Chadster appreciates how WWE Raw presents women's wrestling with class and professionalism, unlike how Tony Khan just throws random matches together on AEW Dynamite without proper story development. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡 The Chadster expects this championship bout on WWE Raw to be a masterclass in psychology, storytelling, and athletic prowess to rival classics such as Savage/Steamboat at WrestleMania III!

Speaking of historic moments, CM Punk will be taking the microphone in Glasgow on tonight's WWE Raw! 🎤 The Best in the World coming to Roddy Piper territory is the kind of booking genius that only Triple H could come up with. The Chadster can't wait to hear what Punk has to say about his ongoing situations with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins! This segment on WWE Raw is guaranteed to be more compelling than anything Tony Khan has ever produced in his entire life. The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW fans can't see how much more sophisticated WWE Raw's storytelling is! 🧠

Last night, The Chadster had another one of those terrible nightmares about Tony Khan. In this one, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through the Scottish highlands, enjoying the scenery and blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the middle of the road wearing a kilt and playing bagpipes! The Chadster swerved to avoid him, but then Tony Khan was somehow in The Chadster's passenger seat! He kept poking The Chadster with a bagpipe and whispering, "Yer precious WWE Raw wull ne'er be as guid as mah booking, Chad! AEW is fur th' sickos, 'n' WWE is fur losers!" The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat just as Tony Khan slowly started to pull up his kilt revealing he wasn't wearing any underwear and had to drink three White Claws just to calm down! Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's so unprofessional! 😱

Tonight's WWE Raw will also feature Jey Uso teaming up with a mystery partner to take on A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller)! 👥 The Chadster is literally vibrating with excitement about who Jey's partner might be! This is the kind of intriguing mystery that keeps fans tuning into WWE Raw week after week. The way WWE creates these suspenseful moments is something AEW could learn from, but Tony Khan is too stubborn to listen to wrestling experts like Eric Bischoff, who just last week said, "WWE's mystery partner reveals have more anticipation than AEW's entire roster combined. Tony Khan needs to stop booking like he's playing with action figures and learn from the masters." 📝 Eric Bischoff has The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval!

The Chadster believes that this episode of WWE Raw from Glasgow could potentially be the single greatest professional wrestling show ever produced in human history! 🌟 The lineup is absolutely stacked, the storylines are compelling, and every segment will surely deliver beyond expectations. Tony Khan could book AEW Dynamite for a million years and never come close to producing something as magnificent as what WWE Raw is giving us tonight! 🏅

If you consider yourself a true wrestling fan, you have a MORAL OBLIGATION to watch WWE Raw tonight at its special start time of 4 ET/1 PT on Netflix! 📺 Anyone who thinks that watching AEW Dynamite is more enjoyable than this episode of WWE Raw has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back and clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🔪

The Chadster tried explaining to Keighleyanne how historically significant this episode of WWE Raw will be, but she just sighed and said, "Sure, Chad, I'm sure it will be the greatest thing ever," before going back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster knows she secretly agrees with The Chadster, but Tony Khan has somehow gotten to her too! 📱

Don't miss WWE Raw tonight! The Chadster will be watching with a 12-pack of White Claw and The Chadster's undivided attention, as a true wrestling fan should! 🥂

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!