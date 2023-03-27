WWE Raw Preview: The Final Raw Before WrestleMania With WrestleMania less than a week away, you have to assume tonight's WWE Raw will be all killer, no filler. Well, actually, its the other way around.

WWE Raw tonight will be the last episode of the show before WrestleMania happens this weekend, which means that WWE is running out of time to move everything into place for the show. Which means we can really expect tonight's show to be a fast-paced, efficient use of time in the best way possible. Bwahaha just kidding. It's mostly filler.

First of all, we'll get a preview of the non-title tag team fatal four-way at WrestleMania that no one really asked for in the first place. On WWE Raw tonight, it will be an eight-man tag, with two teams per side, as The Street Profits will team with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders. Yes, you heard that right. Somehow, they found a way to make that even less interesting.

Speaking of filler, Brock Lesnar and Omos will have an official weigh-in tonight on WWE Raw ahead of their match at WrestleMania nobody wants to see. Yes, WWE is firing all on cylinders tonight. More interesting than that, at least, The Miz will have Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch as guests on MizTV tonight.

And then there's probably the most interesting thing advertised for tonight's WWE Raw, if you count matches we 100% know the outcome of as interesting when Cody Rhodes takes on Solo Sikoa. From WWE.com:

Since winning the Royal Rumble Match, Cody Rhodes has been preparing for his epic showdown against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania by accepting match after match against any Superstar. Now, just days before his highly anticipated contest on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The American Nightmare will battle Solo Sikoa. Can Rhodes pick up a huge win heading into the biggest match of his life? Will the explosive challenger even make it to WrestleMania after agreeing to throw down against the dangerous Enforcer of The Bloodline? Find out on the final Monday Night Raw before The Showcase of the Immortals at 8/7 C on USA.

WWE Raw starts soon, so tune in or you'll regret missing this great stuff for the rest of your life, folks!